Nearly P5 million shabu seized in 3 separate drug busts

ALMOST P5 million worth of illicit substance believed to be shabu were confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations in the provinces of Negros Oriental, Bohol and Cebu, on Tuesday, July 16.

In Negros Oriental, the operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office and PNP Negros Oriental Intelligence Unit raided a drug den in Purok 4, Barangay Bulok-bulok, Sibulan town at 12:08 p.m., which resulted in the arrest of alleged drug den operator Jhon Renz Duran, 23, and alleged drug den customers Lucito Lañojan, a 45-year-old telecom cable installer, and Mateo Pascual, 42.

Taken from them were six grams of alleged shabu with an estimated average market value of P40,800, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Later at 5:10 p.m., the operatives of PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, the Drug Enforcement Unit of Bohol Police Provincial Office, Bohol Maritime Police and Tagbilaran City Police Station arrested a high-value target in Purok 4, Mansasa, Tagbilaran City.

The suspect was identified as Macrino Clarete IV, 33, a construction worker who resides in the said place.

Seized from him were nine large packs of alleged shabu weighing 205 grams and costing P1,394,000, buy-bust money, a motorcycle, cellular phone and drug paraphernalia.

After nearly an hour, another drug personality was apprehended during a joint buy-bust operation by PDEA 7, Naval Forces Central and the Drug Enforcement Unit and Intelligence Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office in Sitio Bangan, Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

The suspect was identified as Rex Navasca, 20, a baker from Barili, Cebu.

Seized from him were 12 large packs of alleged shabu weighing 500 grams and costing P3,400,000, buy-bust money and a motorcycle.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)