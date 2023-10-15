Neda board approves increase in Cebu BRT project funding

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) board has increased the budget for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The board, chaired by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., approved an increase in the cost of the Cebu BRT project to P28.78 billion from P16.3 billion during its 10th meeting on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The implementation period has also been extended until the end of December 2027, and the loan validity from the French Development Agency and the World Bank has been adjusted to September 2027.

During the meeting, the board approved P269.7 billion worth of high-impact projects that aim to boost tourism in the country and address gaps in the healthcare system.

Among these are the P4.5 billion Bohol-Panglao International Airport project and the P392-million Dialysis Center Project of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC).

The Bohol-Panglao Airport project aims to increase its international passenger maximum capacity from 2.5 million passengers per year at the start of the project to 3.9 million upon its completion.

The board said it is seen to improve the passenger experience at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, boosting tourism in the province.

Noting that chronic kidney disease is one of the leading causes of hospitalization and the 10th leading cause of mortality in the Philippines, the board said the P392-million Dialysis Center Project of the BGHMC will address the need for more accessible and affordable hemodialysis treatment.

Also approved during the meeting was the P13.08 billion Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility–Second Additional Financing, which will provide the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Transportation with a better mode for financing and conducting project preparation activities.

The second addition will allow more Infrastructure Flagship Projects to be implemented sooner.

It also approved the Green Economy Programme in the Philippines to be financed through a P3.62-billion grant from the European Union for the accomplishment of the Green Economy initiative by building the capacity of the national government, local government units, and the private sector to mainstream and sustain green economy activities, enhance the country’s circular economy, reduce waste and plastic, and increase energy efficiency and renewable energy deployment.

The board also increased the budget for the construction of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge project from P175.6 billion to P219.3 billion, and the implementation period will be extended to December 2029. (SunStar Philippines)