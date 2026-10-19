Need a secure crypto app? GCash offers seamless transfers and quick registration via GCrypto

Finance super app GCash has made exploring and managing digital assets more secure and accessible through GCrypto, powered byb the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX). Available within the GCash app, the platform allows Filipinos to set up a crypto account in as fast as 30 seconds, seamlessly receive and transfer crypto holdings from other wallets and exchanges, securely trade digital assets on the market, and fund their portfolios with zero cash-in fees directly through their mobile phones..

By streamlining the onboarding process, supporting crypto transfers, and providing direct fiat-to-crypto conversion, GCrypto simplifies traditional barriers associated with digital asset platforms. Users can participate in global market movements without relying on complex peer-to-peer (P2P) workarounds or encountering funding delays, all on a platform they use every day to manage their finances.

Across the country, digital platforms like GCrypto continue to democratize access to diverse asset classes, providing Filipinos with convenient, mobile-first ways to diversify their portfolios.

Simplified Onboarding and Convenient Transfers

Getting started on GCrypto is convenient. Users can complete verification, top up instantly from their GCash wallets, and trade 24/7 through their mobile phones without having to submit extensive paperwork.

In addition to in-app trading, GCrypto supports sending and receiving digital assets, helping users to easily move digital assets to and from external crypto wallets and exchanges, without needing to sell or liquidate their holdings. For example, transferring Bitcoin from another wallet to GCrypto is straightforward:

1) Tap Bitcoin on your GCrypto dashboard and select Receive.

2) Copy your receiving address or display the QR code.

3) Paste the address into your external wallet, confirm the transaction details match, and hit send.

Once confirmed on-chain, the funds appear in your GCrypto wallet, ready to hold or trade.