Negi gives health update from hospital bed

Comedian Negi was hospitalized after reportedly suffering from dehydration and over-fatigue.

On September 13, 2026, Negi posted a photo of herself on Instagram while lying in a hospital bed and receiving an IV drip.

In the caption, Negi wrote, “Third day. Thank you to my doctors, everything is normal now.”

The actress and TV host expressed hope that she could return home soon. If there were no complications, she was expected to be discharged from the hospital yesterday, Monday.

“Get well soon, Ate,” Angeline Quinto commented.

Kaye Abad also wrote, “Hey! Get well soon! Love you!” Meanwhile, Kyla Rivera said, “Praying for your speedy recovery, Ate Negi.” / TRC S