WHILE efforts are evident to spruce up the vicinity of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) in preparation for the city’s hosting of Palaro 2024, metal utility poles along P. Del Rosario Street, just outside the main venue’s exit gate, continue to be neglected.

These poles are already leaning towards the road.

We call the attention of Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure of the Cebu City Government. (via Junior Journo Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez)