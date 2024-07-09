Negligence during Palaro prep causes minor defects

NEGLIGENCE during the stage preparation for the Palarong Pambansa opening ceremony caused minor defects in the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the contractor said Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Shaun Doherty of SB Builders, the contractor for the renovation of the rubberized track oval, told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday that measures should have been in place to protect the rubber layers of the track oval.

A few days before the start of the Palaro, minor defects in some portions of the track oval went viral online, and the safety of the oval for the athletes was questioned, including the integrity of the civil works of the track oval.

Doherty said that the defects were caused by the metal scaffolding used for the stage of the opening ceremony of the Palaro, and by vehicles transporting sounds, lights, and LED screens to the stage traversed on top of the oval.

The oval has only a capacity of 500 kilos; however, the stage’s metal scaffolding and the vehicles weigh more than a ton, which resulted in damage.

Doherty said that defects were discovered near the stage.

He stressed that the contractor was not part of the preparations for the opening ceremonies.

He added that renovation on the track oval has been completed, and management has been transferred to the Cebu City Government in the last week of June.

Doherty said they have even reminded the City Government to begin preparations before the laying of the new rubber.

They also reminded the City Government to take measures, in case of works at the CCSC, such as stage preparations, so as not to damage the track.

The curing period for the new rubber layer of the travel was not caused by the defect, Doherty said.

He added that high-grade rubber materials and adhesives were used, which was already a standard across the world. These materials and adhesives have a fast-drying effect.

He stressed that the work at the rubber track was standard.

Repairs

Doherty said temporary repairs had been done hours before the opening ceremonies on Tuesday morning.

With the temporary repairs, he assured that the track oval is safe for use by the student-athletes for the whole duration of the Palaro.

After the Palaro, he said that comprehensive repairs would be done to the portion where the defects were found.

This would include removing the rubber layer around the defects and replacing it with a new layer.

The Cebu City Government has allocated around P52 million for the renovation of the track oval as part of the Palaro preparations.

Doherty said expenses on the civil works were within the allocation; however, with repairs and new layers, the additional cost exceeded beyond the budget.

He added that additional costs might be covered by the insurance.

Doherty said payment from the Cebu City Government has not been made yet, as turnover documents are still under the Cebu City Sports Commission and the Department of Engineering and Public Works.

He added that they were expecting the payments after the Palaro, taking into consideration that the Cebu City Government is occupied for the whole duration of the Palaro. / EHP