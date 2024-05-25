NegOr cop who is set to retire nabbed after allegedly shooting a man

A POLICE official was taken into police custody after being accused of shooting a guy who attempted to attack him in Barangay Balayong, Pamplona, Negros Oriental, at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Police Major Ricky Dacotdacot, 50, of San Jose, Negros Oriental, was identified as the culprit.

He is currently on non-duty status (NDS) at the Regional Police Holding Admin Unit 7 because he will be retiring in the next few months.

The victim is a certain Ricky, who resides in the mentioned location and is of legal age.

The victim was allegedly intoxicated and spoke rudely to the police major, according to an investigation done at the Pamplona Police Station.

The victim reportedly tried to attack the policeman while brandishing a knife, causing the latter to shot Ricky.

The victim was rushed to the Urgent Care Clinic in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental.

According to Police Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, the information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, they will also talk to the victim, who is receiving treatment in the hospital, to get his version of the story.

Polinar stated that one of the things they are going to find out in the investigation is whether the suspect and the victim had an old grudge.

A frustrated homicide case is being readied by the Pamplona police against Dacotdacot. (AYB, TPT)