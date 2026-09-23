Negros hog link probed in Ginatilan ASF cases

A POSSIBLE link between hogs in Ginatilan, Cebu and pigs from Negros Oriental is being investigated as authorities tighten border controls to prevent African swine fever (ASF) from spreading.

Three of four samples taken from backyard-raised pigs in Barangays Cagsing and Calabawan tested positive for ASF DNA, Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) head Mary Rose Vincoy said Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The affected pigs had already died when laboratory results were released on Friday, Sept. 18.

“Right now, we have an ongoing investigation, but there is information that surfaced. I cannot say that it is the real cause,” Vincoy said.

Among the leads being investigated is the possible interaction of affected pigs with hogs from Negros Oriental. Some owners also attended a fiesta in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, and brought cooked pork home.

Vincoy stressed that these circumstances have not been established as the source of the Ginatilan cases.

Disease tracing

The cases were detected through disease tracing linked to neighboring Malabuyoc, after the town sought assistance over reported pig deaths.

The PVO collected five samples — four from Ginatilan and one from Malabuyoc.

Three Ginatilan samples tested positive, while the Malabuyoc sample was negative.

The PVO is expanding surveillance to all 14 barangays in Ginatilan. Additional samples from households in Cagsing and Calabawan have tested negative.

The two affected barangays were placed under quarantine and movement restrictions. Six checkpoints were established, including mountain access routes, to monitor livestock and vehicle movement.

Ginatilan also prohibited the entry of live swine, pork and pork products from Negros Oriental through its land and sea entry points.

Tightened border controls

The possible Negros link comes as Cebu strengthens controls against hogs and pork products entering the province from Negros Island and other ASF-affected areas.

Vincoy said the PVO had warned local governments about the risk of animal movement as early as June.

“As early as June, we already informed the respective local government units and the Provincial Government acted immediately that there’s really a threat, and the threat is real,” she said.

Cebu has intercepted several attempts to bring hogs from Negros into the province. In July, authorities turned back a livestock vessel in Ronda and intercepted 42 hogs at Tangil Wharf in Dumanjug.

On Aug. 13, Badian authorities seized 104 live hogs worth P520,000 arriving by boat from Negros. The animals were euthanized and buried.

In Moalboal, authorities also intercepted smuggled piglets and, on Sept. 1, a truck carrying 60 live hogs without the required veterinary and quarantine documents.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order 44 on Aug. 20, extending by 45 days the province-wide prohibition on live hogs and pork products from Negros Island and other ASF-affected areas.

The order covers live pigs, fresh, chilled or frozen pork, processed pork products and other pork-derived products. It also directs tighter inspections at ports, airports, wharves and other entry points.

Containment challenge

Vincoy said improper slaughtering and handling of infected blood and tissues could further contaminate the environment, while rainy conditions could facilitate the movement of contaminated materials.

Cebu has collected 2,101 ASF samples from about 2,000 households as part of province-wide surveillance. Sixteen Cebu LGUs have received Recognition of Active Surveillance for ASF certification, but Ginatilan was not among them when the cases were detected.

Despite expanded surveillance and border controls, Vincoy said authorities cannot guarantee that the virus will not spread.

“There is no assurance for all of our activities,” she said.

She urged hog raisers and residents to immediately report unusual pig deaths rather than slaughter or dispose of sick animals themselves.

For Ginatilan, authorities are focused on containing the virus in Cagsing and Calabawan while determining how the infection entered the municipality. The possible interaction with pigs from Negros Oriental remains under investigation and has not been established as the source. / CDF