Negros Island Region Act: PRO 7 anticipates police restructuring

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will conduct an inventory of its personnel who are assigned to Negros Oriental and Siquijor, which are now separate from the Central Visayas region.

This after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on June 13, 2024, Republic Act 12000, also known as the Negros Island Region (NIR) Act, which aims to unify the provinces of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor,

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated they are expecting a budgetary and personnel restructure of the police in the two regions.

Currently, there are 1,800 police officers in the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NORPPO), and 420, including non-uniformed personnel in the Siquijor Police Provincial Office.

PRO 7 wants to know the number of police officers from Cebu who have been assigned to the newly established Negros Oriental Region as well as how many police personnel assigned in Negros Oriental and Siquijor are from Cebu and Bohol.

The division of the Central Visayas region, however, is not new to the police because similar attempts were made in 2015 but the move did not push through.

"So we expect the same occurrence pero wala pami idea kung how and when it will be done but ang Police Regional Office-7 ready na kun ugaling mabalik tong saona. What will happen is ang Negros Oriental and Siquijor will be included sa Negros Island Region so it is expected nga ang Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office and Siquijor Police Provincial Office will also be given to the new region," Pelare said. (AYB, TPT)