Negros Oriental police chief relieved

THE chief of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office has been relieved of his post following the shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of the Sibulan Municipal Police Station chief and two other police officers.

Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region Director Police Brigadier General Arnold Ibay issued the order relieving Police Colonel Criscent Tiguelo, with Deputy Regional Director for Operations Police Colonel Lito Patay designated as officer-in-charge.

Patay’s designation as OIC aims to ensure that police services to the public in Negros Oriental will not be disrupted while the investigation is ongoing.

In line with this, Ibay directed all personnel to strictly observe Section 3.1 of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Ethical Doctrine, which mandates adherence to the highest standards of morality, decency, and professionalism.

Personnel were warned against engaging in illegal activities such as frequenting residential houses for leisure and gambling dens, unless such activities are part of official duties.

It can be recalled that Police Staff Sergeant Bonifacio Saycon shot a female employee of SAB Bar in Sibulan town for still undetermined reasons. While he was allegedly being brought to the police station, the suspect reportedly shot and killed Police Captain Jose Edrohil Cimafranca, the town police chief, along with his companions Police Senior Master Sergeant Tristan Joseph Chua and Patrolman Rey Albert Temblor, who were inside the police chief’s vehicle.

Saycon later surrendered to the Tanjay City Police Station and is now facing multiple murder charges as well as administrative cases. (AYB)