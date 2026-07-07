Negros Oriental steps up dolphin protection in Tañon Strait

NEGROS Oriental is stepping up efforts to protect marine life in Tañon Strait after reports of fewer dolphin sightings in the area. Provincial tourism officials say the focus now is on safeguarding the ecosystem while still supporting ecotourism in Bais Bay and nearby waters.

The Province is working with local governments in Bais City and Manjuyod to improve preservation efforts and monitor the behavior of marine mammals. A monthlong surveillance team is also being commissioned to study dolphin and whale activity across the strait.

For tourists, that means dolphin watching may become more closely managed and more science-driven. For the Province, it is a way to keep one of its signature attractions alive without sacrificing the marine environment that supports it. / BKA S