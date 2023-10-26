Negros Oriental subject to curfew on Oct. 28-29 to ensure peaceful elections

THE entire Negros Oriental will be under curfew starting October 28-29, 2023 to ensure the safety of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.

Pursuant to Resolution No. 001 of the Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC-7) no one is allowed to leave their home from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., except for healthcare workers, business process outsourcing (BPO) employees and delivery riders who can present an ID or certificate of employment to the authorities during the inspection.

This method is used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to prevent vote buying, and threats.

Those who violate the order may be arrested, according to Comelec 7 administration officer Ivan delos Santos.

Delos Santos urged the Negrenses to obey the rules.

“Kining with regards to Comelec control together with PNP, AFP and Coast Guard akong giawhag ang tanan nga mo-comply with the measure. Nothing to worry ra kay still very safe to vote on election kanang madakpan marelease ra pod sila the following day at 5 a.m. para makabotar," Delos Santos said on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

(With regards to Comelec control together with the PNP, AFP and Coast Guard, I urge everybody to comply with the measure. There’s no need to worry because it is still very safe to vote on election day; those who are arrested will be released the following day at 5 a.m. to vote).

The province has been placed under Comelec control starting last August to ensure safe and orderly elections in the area to avoid a repeat of the incident involving the assassination of Governor Roel Degamo last March 4. (ANV, TPT)