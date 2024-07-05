Negros Oriental to hold 4th Dive Festival

Interested participants can register either online or onsite at Silver Reef Dive Resort in Dauin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 25 to 27, 2024.

Led by DOT 7, this multi-day diving event is in partnership with local stakeholders, including the Provincial Government of Negros Oriental, the Local Government Units of Dauin and Zamboanguita, the Negros Oriental Dive Association (NORDA), the Dauin Resorts Association, and the Zamboanguita Diving and Leisure Resorts Association.

The festival also collaborates with national government agencies such as the Philippine Commission on Sports SCUBA Diving (PCSSD), the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

In its relentless pursuit of promoting the region as a premier diving destination, the DIVE 7 program continues to support the coastal towns with this latest initiative, building on the success of last year’s third edition in Negros Oriental. (Juvffe Almendras, UP Cebu Intern)