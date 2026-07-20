Neighbor wounded after quarrel over online gambling winnings in Malipayon

JOY was nowhere to be found in Sitio Malipayon, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, where a dispute over repeated requests for a share of online gambling winnings ended in violence at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2026.

A 33-year-old man, identified by police only as Joey, was beaten and shot in the left arm. He remained confined at the Cebu City Medical Center and was in stable condition.

Inayawan Police Station identified the suspect only as Roma, 28, an unemployed resident of the same sitio. He was arrested during a hot pursuit operation, and officers recovered a .38-caliber revolver allegedly used in the shooting.

Repeated requests

Investigators said the confrontation stemmed from the victim’s repeated requests for a P50 share whenever the suspect won money from playing the online game Scatter.

Police said the suspect told investigators he had won P500 from the game the previous week. Since then, the victim allegedly asked for a share each time they met and became upset when refused. The suspect also claimed the victim would take his cigarettes without permission.

Dispute escalates

The disagreement escalated into a fistfight before the suspect allegedly drew a handgun and shot the victim, striking him in the left arm.

The victim was taken to the Cebu City Medical Center, where he received treatment for his injury.

Responding officers arrested the suspect in a hot pursuit operation shortly after the shooting. Police said they also recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the attack.

The suspect will be facing a frustrated homicide complaint. / AYB