Nelly’s Gold Trading launches in Cebu, offers trusted gold appraisal services

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro graced the ribbon cutting ceremony signifying her support towards up and coming businesses in Cebu. Several influencers from VisMin also attended the event, making it a worthwhile and fun launch.

Arnel Estorba, known to many as “Nanay Nelly,” started the gold trading business in ways he didn’t expect. What began as a simple exchange between acquaintances gradually evolved into a more structured trading venture, as Estorba began dealing more frequently with scrap gold, jewelry reselling and small-scale bullion transactions.

Estorba eventually formalized the business under the Nelly’s Gold Trading name, turning what was once an informal arrangement into a registered enterprise. Though several setbacks occurred before Estorba’s business came into fruition, he soldiered on with the belief that investing in gold is essential. Gold isn’t simply an embellishment for vanity pur but a valuable financial asset.

Located at City Times Square, the shop aims to serve walk-in clients looking for accessible and transparent gold valuation services. Estorba noted that one of his priorities is building trust with customers, especially in a trade where authenticity and accurate pricing are crucial. Other than gold hardware and jewelry, Nelly’s Gold Trading also accepts diamond pieces, luxury accessories and other high-value items for appraisal and buy-back.

The establishment also highlights a commitment to transparency, with Nanay Nelly sharing that each transaction is explained in detail to clients, from weight assessment to pricing computation, so sellers fully understand how valuations are determined. This approach is meant to address common concerns in the industry where customers are often wary of unclear pricing systems.

Ultimately, gold continues to stand out as a reliable asset in our economy at present. Its enduring value, limited supply and global demand make it a preferred store of wealth for both individuals and businesses seeking stability amid economic uncertainty. Unlike more volatile investments, gold has historically maintained its worth over time, often serving as a safeguard against inflation and currency fluctuations.

With its official launch completed, Nelly’s Gold Trading hopes to position itself as a trusted name in Cebu’s growing precious metals market, aligning itself with the broader trend of formalizing and professionalizing local gold trading practices.