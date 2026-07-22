Nephew 'kills' university worker after loan denial

A FIRST-YEAR college student has been accused of killing his uncle, a Bohol Island State University (BISU)-Cogtong Campus administrative officer (not teacher as earlier reported), after the latter allegedly refused to lend him P2,000 to buy a physical education (PE) uniform in Candijay, Bohol.

The victim was identified as Dexter Hinayon, 33, an administrative officer at BISU-Cogtong Campus. His body was found inside a sack in a wooded area just a few meters from his home in Purok 3, Barangay Can-olin, Candijay, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as Jesse Requiz, 18, the victim's nephew, a resident of Purok 1, Barangay Can-olin, Candijay, and a first-year Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology student at BISU.

Police Lieutenant Revy Dean Basalan, chief of the Candijay Municipal Police Station, said the suspect allegedly brought the victim to an open area on a hill about 300 to 500 meters from the victim's house to borrow P2,000.

According to Basalan, the victim declined because he only had P1,000, prompting the suspect to become angry and choke him with his arm until he lost consciousness.

“Itong si suspect kase is wala nang ibang malapitan aside sa taong yun which is parang tito nya kase magkapatid yung lola ni suspect tapos yung father ni victim,” matod ni Basalan.

Basalan said the suspect then repeatedly struck the victim on the head with a hard object before wrapping the victim's head down to the neck and both feet with packaging tape.

The suspect allegedly placed the body inside a sack and dumped it in a wooded area at the foot of the hill.

The victim had been missing since the evening of Sunday, July 19, 2026. He was last seen by his family at around 9 p.m. that day and never returned home.

His family became alarmed after noticing that his cellphone, wallet and motorcycle had been left at the house, prompting them to search for him.

At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the victim's uncle discovered a sack in a wooded area near their home. Police later confirmed that it contained the body of the missing person.

During the investigation, the victim's sister, Eunice Hinayon, turned over the victim's cellphone to investigators.

Police said chat messages recovered from the device indicated that the suspect had been with the victim on the night he disappeared.

When asked whether illegal drugs played a role in the crime, Basalan said police had received information that the suspect had vices, including drinking and gambling.

However, he said a background check and interviews with the suspect's relatives and acquaintances painted a different picture, describing him as well-behaved and active in their church.

“Nag background check kami, initerview namin yung mga relatives at mga kasama nya itong si suspect wala namang bisyo na nakikita, actually very active panga daw yun sa simbahan nila duon sa barangay nila sa Can-olin,” dugang ni Basalan.

Basalan said police are arranging for the suspect to execute an extrajudicial confession. A murder complaint will be filed once investigators complete the necessary evidence and documentary requirements. (AYB)