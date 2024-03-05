Nephroplus buys Renal Therapy Solutions Inc.

NEPHROPLUS, a leading multinational provider of dialysis care, has recently completed the acquisition of Renal Therapy Solutions Inc., a prominent dialysis network operating six clinics in the Philippines.

This strategic move solidifies NephroPlus’ position as the third-largest dialysis network in the Philippines, boasting a total of 27 clinics and expanding coverage to Luzon and Visayas.

Vikram Vuppala, the founder and chief executive officer of NephroPlus, emphasized the shared commitment to enhancing the lives of chronic kidney patients through patient-centric, efficient and high-quality healthcare.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in NephroPlus’ global expansion strategy, strengthening its presence in the Philippines.

The addition of RTSI’s well-established clinics extends NephroPlus’ reach, particularly in key locations such as Caloocan, Novaliches, Bacolod, Mindoro and Bohol. NephroPlus, known for its quality focus and a patient-centric approach, operates over 400 dialysis clinics across four countries, including India, Nepal, Uzbekistan and the Philippines.

With a mission centered on providing quality guest care and transforming the lives of dialysis patients, NephroPlus treats approximately 28,000 patients per month.

Michael Velasco Bernabe, echoing NephroPlus’ mission, expressed the joint commitment to elevating the quality of life for dialysis patients in the Philippines through unparalleled care and excellence.

Together, NephroPlus and RTSI aim to deliver patient-centric dialysis care, ensuring that individuals on dialysis can lead fulfilling and productive lives. / KOC