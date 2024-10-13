Neri: 75th anniversary celebration of the founding of the PRC

In time for the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese Consulate General in Cebu organized a huge celebration on Sept. 27, 2024 that featured speeches that emphasized good Filipino-Chinese relations, cultural performances and cultural exchange.
In her message, Consul General Zhang Zhen recalled the great achievements of the new China in the past 75 years and highlighted how China has helped boost modernization and development in neighboring developing countries. She also mentioned China’s interest in developing friendships and partnerships with its neighbors through acts of amity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness. With this, the Consulate General wishes to advance China-Philippines relations for common prosperity and lasting peace in Asia.
Almost five hundred guests were in attendance at the event. Among them was Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia who went up onstage to deliver a speech. Representatives from the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas and other local governments delivered their own messages as well.
Others present at the event were friends and representatives from the local governments, local authorities, Cebu Consular Corps, the Chinese community, Chinese enterprises and students.
It was a night of video shows and performances done by local students and the consulate’s friends. A warm atmosphere filled the air as more conversations led to a deeper level of cultural exchange.