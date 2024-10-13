Neri: 75th anniversary celebration of the founding of the PRC

Almost five hundred guests were in attendance at the event. Among them was Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia who went up onstage to deliver a speech. Representatives from the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas and other local governments delivered their own messages as well.

Others present at the event were friends and representatives from the local governments, local authorities, Cebu Consular Corps, the Chinese community, Chinese enterprises and students.

It was a night of video shows and performances done by local students and the consulate’s friends. A warm atmosphere filled the air as more conversations led to a deeper level of cultural exchange.