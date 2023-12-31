Neri: A change of scenery

A rare but understatedly well-loved occurrence in the social scene are glam and glitz-themed galas. I’d have to say that rushing from errands to a charity recital event, only to change into a cocktail dress in my car before stepping into the opulent world of Skin Doctors’ “A Night of Glamour” was a little jarring.

There was such a stark difference between the frazzled hustle I endured during the day and the composure I needed for a well thought-of gala that the awareness of the shift entertained me as I walked from the parking lot to the event hall. I immediately forgot the source of my amusement when I finally got to the event hall lobby. More than a sight for sore eyes — it was actually quite dazzling to behold.

Picture this — a room dripping with sparkling lights and flower arrangements, filled with people dressed to the nines just sipping their cocktails and enjoying their little conversations about “this and that, so and so.”

It was like a scene out of a movie, and I walked into that room absolutely determined not to trip—as any normal heel-wearing self-conscious law-abiding citizen would do. Luckily, the universe was on my side and everything went by without a hitch.

As the night went on, guests were treated to unforgettable moments as Skin Doctors presented the aspiring contestants competing to become its next billboard model. Emerging victorious was DJ Inday Garutay who was awarded the “New Face of Skin Doctors.”

Other highlights of the night included raffle prizes, where the standout was a trip for two to Bangkok—which caused guests to anxiously cross their fingers and hold on to their seats until the lucky winner was drawn.

A flurry of food, friendship and flamboyance, Skin Doctors’ “A Night of Glamour” was one for the books.

As I think about it again, I ponder on how interesting it is to be human and how social constructs expect you to act a certain way in certain situations. Beyond that, it was just a fun event to attend and I actually can’t wait for another one like it to pop up in our social calendars once again.

Life is life. And sometimes, we just need a little change of scenery.