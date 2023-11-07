Neri: A dream debut

It was her night of nights, and Liliana Maria Margarita “Matti” Sitoy was the belle of the ball at the flower-bedecked ballroom of Radisson Blu Cebu. Her doting parents, Dr. Apollo and Dr. Stephanie Sitoy, left no stone unturned to give her an 18th birthday party to remember.

In her bouffant pink ball gown (by Hanz Coquilla) the statuesque and multi-talented debutante looked absolutely stunning. Matti is a student leader and achiever, a badminton varsity player, an accomplished pianist as well as violinist, and a graceful ballet dancer. She wowed her guests in a whimsical dance number entitled “Blue Bird” during the program.

With enchantment as party theme, the stage was set for a magical evening. Fairy lights, colorful blooms and melodious music enhanced the dreamy ambiance. The program included all the traditional “debut do’s” like the 18 roses, 18 treasures, 18 candles, dance with Dad, birthday cake ceremony and all else. Special performances from Mattie’s family and friends, most notably from her siblings Enzo and Raya added to the heartwarming feel at the party.

When lovely Mom Stephanie took centerstage and sang “Slipping Through My Fingers,” the mood turned sentimental. The song speaks of a mother’s regret at how time flies and how all too soon her daughter is grown up and “slipping through my fingers.” So apt on that occasion.

It was a night of bliss for the starry-eyed Matti who felt so much love from her closely-knit family, her mentors and dear, dear friends.