Neri: A Fairytale wedding in Tuscany

Italy-based Filipino priests Rev. Father Dennis Ruiz, OAD, and Rev. Fr. Renan Ilustrisimo, OAD, officiated the afternoon ceremony. In his homily, Fr. Dennis underscored the essentials of a successful marriage and pointed out that marriage should not be considered as the happy ending that most people believe it to be but rather the beautiful beginning of a new life together.

The wedding reception began with cocktails at the castle’s courtyard where impeccably dressed attendants served an impressive array of Italian cocktail favorites. At dusk, the festivities moved to the castle promenade overlooking a manicured garden framed by towering trees on one side, and a view of the charming city of Sienna on the other.

A long table adorned with white blooms and sparkling crystal candelabras aglow with flickering candlelight completed the enchanting feel of the moonlit setting. Love and romance, music and magic filled the air. Dinner was superb and the wine selection excellent!

After all was said and done, a mesmerizing fireworks display lit up the Tuscan skies! Magnifico!