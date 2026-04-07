Cebu

Neri: A golden wedding celebration

Eve
GOLDEN COUPLE. Francisco “Paquito” and Joyce (Garcia) Dizon
GOLDEN COUPLE. Francisco “Paquito” and Joyce (Garcia) Dizon
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Fifty years of marriage speak of true and tested love and is definitely a milestone to celebrate!

When Francisco “Paquito” and Joyce (Garcia) Dizon reached this golden mark a full moon ago, their three lovely daughters, Marla Dizon Ewart who lives in New York, Singapore-resident Carissa Dizon Gajria and Hong Kong-based Diana Dizon Aniag organized a Golden Wedding Anniversary celebration at Casino Español.

THE DIZON LADIES. Mom Joyce with her three daughters: Diana D. Aniag, Marla D. Ewart and Carissa D. Gajria.
THE DIZON LADIES. Mom Joyce with her three daughters: Diana D. Aniag, Marla D. Ewart and Carissa D. Gajria.
FAMILY PHOTO. The golden couple with, from left, daughter Marla minus husband Joe who is in NY with sons James and Michael; daughter Diana with husband Jam Aniag and sons Marcus and Alex; and daughter Carissa with husband Nitin Gajria and sons Veer and Aarav.
FAMILY PHOTO. The golden couple with, from left, daughter Marla minus husband Joe who is in NY with sons James and Michael; daughter Diana with husband Jam Aniag and sons Marcus and Alex; and daughter Carissa with husband Nitin Gajria and sons Veer and Aarav.
STC CLASSMATES. From left: Tina, Teresa, Deena, Susan, Mitos, Monalee, Sayong, Marose, Mildred, Marilou, Vilma, Ann Clara, Ruth and Pita.
STC CLASSMATES. From left: Tina, Teresa, Deena, Susan, Mitos, Monalee, Sayong, Marose, Mildred, Marilou, Vilma, Ann Clara, Ruth and Pita.
COUPLE DANCE. Grandson Alex who is 1 1/2 years old joins in.
COUPLE DANCE. Grandson Alex who is 1 1/2 years old joins in.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS. Joyce and Paquito with former PH Ambassador to the USA / past governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Joey Cuisia and wife Vicky; Ernest Villareal and Ed Reyes; middle photo shows Paquito with brother Manoling and wife Ina, sister-in-law Anna Marie Dizon, niece Millet Lorenzo and her daughter Helena. Right photo shows from left, Detlef Skrobanek, Dr. Iman Lat and Dr. Zenda Garcia Lat, Tina Skrobanek, Anny Muangkroot, Joyce, Capt. Jate Muangkroot, Elma Garcia Muangkroot, former Cebu governor Gwen Garcia and Gina Garcia Atienza.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS. Joyce and Paquito with former PH Ambassador to the USA / past governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Joey Cuisia and wife Vicky; Ernest Villareal and Ed Reyes; middle photo shows Paquito with brother Manoling and wife Ina, sister-in-law Anna Marie Dizon, niece Millet Lorenzo and her daughter Helena. Right photo shows from left, Detlef Skrobanek, Dr. Iman Lat and Dr. Zenda Garcia Lat, Tina Skrobanek, Anny Muangkroot, Joyce, Capt. Jate Muangkroot, Elma Garcia Muangkroot, former Cebu governor Gwen Garcia and Gina Garcia Atienza.
GUESTS FROM MANILA who came just to attend the celebration are from left, Herbert and Gina Consunji, Ditas Villareal and Joyce’s Maryknoll College dorm mates Annie Malvar Molina and Carmen Prieto. At the other Manila-guest table are Paquito’s Ateneo buddies and wives, seated from left, Bong de los Angeles, Bak and Mitto Licauco and Vic Tinsay. Standing from left are Rene Quizon and wife Susan, Noemi Alfonso, Margie Lorenzo, Tony de los Angeles, Bogie Lorenzo and Boyet Alfonso.
GUESTS FROM MANILA who came just to attend the celebration are from left, Herbert and Gina Consunji, Ditas Villareal and Joyce’s Maryknoll College dorm mates Annie Malvar Molina and Carmen Prieto. At the other Manila-guest table are Paquito’s Ateneo buddies and wives, seated from left, Bong de los Angeles, Bak and Mitto Licauco and Vic Tinsay. Standing from left are Rene Quizon and wife Susan, Noemi Alfonso, Margie Lorenzo, Tony de los Angeles, Bogie Lorenzo and Boyet Alfonso.

Arches of white and yellow flowers greeted guests at the entrance of the ballroom. The air was happy and festive. The party began with heartwarming prayers offered by Msgr. Roberto Alesna, a longtime family friend. Dinner was sumptuous buffet of Casino Español specialties.

The evening’s program unfolded with performances from the grandchildren — a song from Veer Gajria (brother Aarav was too shy to join him) and a spirited dance number from Marcus and Alex Aniag. The older grandsons James and Michael Ewart, who couldn’t leave their high school classes in New York, sent their video greetings.

All eyes were on the golden couple as they cut their three-layer white and gold anniversary cake. When Paquito and Joyce took to the dance floor for the traditional couple dance, little Alex lost no time in joining them, totally unaware of how his action amused the guests. He was so cute; everyone cheered.

The highlight of the party was the Bingo game. Yes, Marla, Carissa and Diana made sure a Bingo game was in the menu because the first meeting of their parents happened during one of those Bingo socials attended by students of Ateneo and Maryknoll. Paquito’s bosom friend Bogie Lorenzo gave a lively narration of the incident. Then it was dance time with the Renaissance Band providing lively music.

Guests included relatives and close friends (many of them flying in from Manila), Paquito’s business colleagues and the former classmates of Joyce from St. Theresa’s College.

A beautiful night to remember!

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