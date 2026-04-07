Neri: A golden wedding celebration

Arches of white and yellow flowers greeted guests at the entrance of the ballroom. The air was happy and festive. The party began with heartwarming prayers offered by Msgr. Roberto Alesna, a longtime family friend. Dinner was sumptuous buffet of Casino Español specialties.

The evening’s program unfolded with performances from the grandchildren — a song from Veer Gajria (brother Aarav was too shy to join him) and a spirited dance number from Marcus and Alex Aniag. The older grandsons James and Michael Ewart, who couldn’t leave their high school classes in New York, sent their video greetings.

All eyes were on the golden couple as they cut their three-layer white and gold anniversary cake. When Paquito and Joyce took to the dance floor for the traditional couple dance, little Alex lost no time in joining them, totally unaware of how his action amused the guests. He was so cute; everyone cheered.

The highlight of the party was the Bingo game. Yes, Marla, Carissa and Diana made sure a Bingo game was in the menu because the first meeting of their parents happened during one of those Bingo socials attended by students of Ateneo and Maryknoll. Paquito’s bosom friend Bogie Lorenzo gave a lively narration of the incident. Then it was dance time with the Renaissance Band providing lively music.

Guests included relatives and close friends (many of them flying in from Manila), Paquito’s business colleagues and the former classmates of Joyce from St. Theresa’s College.

A beautiful night to remember!