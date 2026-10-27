Neri: A grand celebration

Red was the color of the night, with guests wearing the happy color. The gathering brought together family, friends, government leaders, fellow civic-minded personalities and business associates. The esteemed and well-loved Gus was in high spirits as he welcomed his guests. In his talk, he spoke about the value of education and his fervent wish to make it available and affordable to all. He also emphasized the importance of being a man for others.

On the other hand, his daughter Candice shared the lessons she had learned from Dad: hard work and the mantra, “Never say no to challenges.” She also amusingly narrated his attempts to marry her off but to his dismay she has decided to stay single.

Meanwhile, Gus’ gracious better half, Elizabeth, revealed that, as far back as their courtship days, she had admired his kind and gentle ways and that he was always ready to extend a helping hand to those in need. The proud wifey disclosed that she had meticulously planned her dear hubby’s birthday party from start to finish.

The evening’s program included dance numbers from the UC Dance Troupe and the Sacred Heart Parish Ladies and Men’s Association, where Beth is an active member. There were musical numbers from pals Tony Quisumbing, William Mellana and Frances Siao, as well as from priest-friends and colleagues from different sectors. However, the most applauded number was the finale, with Gus singing his favorite song, “I Believe.”

It was a night to remember, a significant celebration befitting a gentleman whose name commands respect and whose achievements and advocacies have made a difference in many people’s lives.