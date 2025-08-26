Neri: A new church in San Rem

It was an uphill climb for the parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Lambusan, San Remegio, to have a new church built in place of the old structure which had seen better days. However, under the pastoral leadership of their parish priest, Fr. Erik Toquero Orio, the project took shape. It was completed in two years, thanks to the support and generosity of the community. Fr. Erik gratefully declared, “What once seemed distant was built—not by magic nor miracle—but through faith, hope and the shared dedication of a united community.”