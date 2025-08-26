Neri: A new church in San Rem

Cebu

NEW CHURCH. The St. Michael the Archangel Church in San Remigio.
It was an uphill climb for the parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Lambusan, San Remegio, to have a new church built in place of the old structure which had seen better days. However, under the pastoral leadership of their parish priest, Fr. Erik Toquero Orio, the project took shape. It was completed in two years, thanks to the support and generosity of the community. Fr. Erik gratefully declared, “What once seemed distant was built—not by magic nor miracle—but through faith, hope and the shared dedication of a united community.”

PROCESSIONAL. Rev. Fr. Eric Orio carrying the relic of St. Pantaleon to the altar. Right photo shows St. Michael the Archangel, the church’s patron.
CHURCH SUPPORTERS. From left: Program host Mary Rose Maghuyop and songbird Girlie Lapinid Laspiñas. At right, Church contractors engineer Dericke Lopez and engineer Doris Lopez of Rikda Construction & Development Corp. and Church architect Roy John De Guzman.
ENTERTAINERS. The dancers and the Rondalla members.
A full moon ago, shortly before he was reassigned to the Virgen de Los Remedios parish in Minglanilla, Fr. Erik invited friends and benfactors to the Rite of Dedication of a Church and an Altar. Vicar General Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes (representing Archbishop Jose Palma) together with Fr. Erik and other visiting priests presided over the rites. Msgr. Fuentes lauded the Churrigueresque church architecture (Spanish baroque style) as a beautiful place of worship and promptly reminded the congregation that “the temple of God is not limited to the physical structure of the church building but is also present in the lives of the faithful.”

BENEFACTORS. Amado Go with Rev. Fr. Erik Orio and Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes. Right photo shows Max and Corazon Fulache.
FAMILY MEMBERS. Rev. Fr. Erik with from left, brother Ireneo, nephew Darius, mom Nida, brother Siegfried, niece Brittany, and sister in law Dahlia.
A dinner reception with a program showcasing Filipino culture wrapped up the day’s festivities. Musical numbers came from singer Girlie Lapinid Laspiñas and the CBSAA Rondalla of Bogo city under the baton of Maestro Slavsky Ybañez. Lively native dances provided color to the celebration.

