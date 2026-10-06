Neri: A thanksgiving celebration

Fast-forward 18 years… A radiant and starry-eyed Nana took center stage at Casino Español, surrounded by family and friends, to celebrate her debut into adulthood. The merrymaking was a fitting thanksgiving for the precious gift of life and the blessings that carried her through all these years. The evening affair began with Holy Mass officiated by Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma, with Fr. Mhar Balili and Fr. Brian Brigoli as concelebrants. Dad Ting, who is a musician at heart, provided the keyboard accompaniment for the songs during the Mass.

Before the final blessing, Mom Grace came forward to express her heartfelt gratitude to the people who were there for baby Nana during her illness and who gave her and Ting full support during those trying times. In gratitude, the family presented each of these cherished allies with a special artwork by famed Cebuano artist Celso Pepito, depicting Nana’s journey toward healing. Among those honored were Dr. Arnold Nicolas Lim, Dr. Arnold Tan, Dr. Tinette Mendoza, Dr. Glen Villarin, Dr. Boy Quiteves, Dr. Ronald Limchiu and Mary Avanzado Tambis — people whose compassion and commitment made all the difference during that sad chapter of their lives.

The program included brief messages from family members and dear friends. They were all one in expressing admiration for the birthday girl’s mature and responsible ways. The celebration took a tender turn when Nana sang two old favorites, with Dad Ting accompanying her on the keyboards. It was such a heartwarming sight — Dad and daughter playing beautiful music together!