Neri: A twinkle in time

The sundial was an ingenious invention with the resources and knowledge they had, but nothing compared to the convenience, accuracy, and intricacies today’s clockwork entails.

Watches are interesting, indeed. From sundials to clocks to pocket watches to wristwatches — the evolution of the timepiece is a historic narrative to behold. These days, they are considered jewelry for men, but the funny thing about it is that they were initially designed to be worn by women.

I read somewhere that during the dawn of the wristwatch, men stuck to their pocket watches and thought wristwatches to be some flashy little trinket instead of anything truly useful. Eventually, that idea changed when improvements were made to make it more accurate and durable, garnering that version of timekeeping to finally be preferred for its convenience—and the rest was history.