Neri: Anniversary affairs

Radisson Blu celebrated 15 Years of Excellence with a Crystal Year Anniversary Gala dubbed “Shining Through.” True to its theme, the hotel shines in a crystal clear way with its track record of world-class hospitality and exceptional service.The festivities began with the lighting up of the 32-feet tall silver and blue Christmas tree at the lobby headlined by SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. President Elizabeth Sy, Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro and Cebu city Mayor Nestor Archival along with hotel GM Ann Olalo, SMHCC Executive VP Peggy Angeles and Radisson Hotel Group Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific Ramzy Fenianos. Christmas melodies wafting through came from the angelic voices of the Cebu Normal University Chorale under choirmaster Darlane Yap.

With gratitude and pride, Ms. Elizabeth Sy and the Radisson team led by GM Ann Olalo hosted a formal anniversary dinner at the Sta. Maria Ballroom. Guests were treated to a six-course dinner meticulously curated by French Chef Romuald Marie and his team.

During the program GM Ann shared that one of the hotel’s Corporate Social Responsibility projects is called “Skills Behind Walls,” an initiative that provides training on basic housekeeping skills to qualified residents of the Cebu City Jail’s Women’s Ward. The hotel has replicated its standard room in the Women’s Ward so that the trainees can fully practice what they are taught in the 100-hour program, and once released, they can be hired by the hotel. A very laudable undertaking!

It was a fascinating evening highlighted by delightful music from the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Jiovanni Tabada, uplifting songs from tenor Arman Ferrer and soprano Sheila Valderrama with the CNU Chorale, and a spectacular ballet performance by Krislynne Buri and Renzen Arboleda of Alice Reyes Dance Philippines.

****

Anniversary cheers and holiday magic came together when Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa marked its 6th anniversary with the lighting up of its one-of-a-kind bamboo Christmas tree. On the front line were the resort VIPs - Chairman Gerard Tan and wife Hazel (Treasurer of Tytan Properties), President, Congressman Sonny Lagon, Finance Controller Hans Geremy Tan and GM Eya Shrimski.

Set against a backdrop of towering trees in a seaside landscape, the celebration featured vibrant performances from the Cebu Normal University Chorale and the CNU Kudyapi Dance Troupe. Adding to the festive air was the community market showcasing local products and culinary specialties which highlighted our Filipino culture. The festivities beautifully reflected Tambuli’s holiday theme this year - “Christmas, Culture and Community.”

Tambuli’s 6th anniversary celebration underscored the resort’s “ongoing dedication to enhancing guest experiences, strengthening community relationships and elevating its role as one of Cebu’s most cherished seaside destinations.”