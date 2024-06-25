Cebu

Neri: Anniversary affairs: Silver and Gold

A wedding anniversary is a celebration of love and commitment. It speaks of loving togetherness, caring, sharing and growing together as a couple.

Twenty-five years ago, on Independence Day, Dr. Vicente Avanzado gave up his independence to start a new life with his one true love, Grace Morelos. They said their vows at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral with the late Cardinal Ricardo J. Vidal as officiating priest.

GOLDEN COUPLE. Buddy and Evelyn Hisoler slice their anniversary cake. Middle photo shows the couple with their children, Reggie, Arlyne and Vincent Britz. At right is the Hisoler family with children and grandchildren.
Fast forward to 2024. Now a family of four with son Vincent and daughter Vianna, the Avanzados marched down the chapel aisle at the Archbishop’s Palace for the Silver Anniversary Thanksgiving Mass officiated by Archbishop Jose Palma. In attendance were close relatives and dear friends led by seven of the original wedding sponsors: Former Cebu City Mayor Alvin Garcia and wife Ninette, Dr. Mila Tolentino, Margot Osmeña, Dr. Boyet Quitevis, Dr. Evan Mendoza and yours truly. The dinner celebration was held at the next-door Filipiniana Room.

SILVER ANNIVERSARY. Dr. and Mrs. Vicente Avanzado (Grace Morelos) and Archbishop Jose Palma after the Thanksgiving Mass celebrating 25 years of marriage. Right photo shows their daughter Vianna, son Vincent and Grace’s Mom, Gingging Morelos.
*

Arturo “Buddy” and Evelyn Hisoler renewed their marriage vows at the chapel of the Archbishop’s Palace on their 50th wedding anniversary last June 1, 2024. It has been an eventful journey of living and loving for the golden couple who are parents to Arlyne, Reggie and Britz, and proud grandparents of eight.

THE ORIGINAL ATTENDEES. Twenty five years ago they were at the wedding, from left, Dr. Boyet Quitevis, Consul Armi Garcia, former Mayor Alvin Garcia and wife Ninette, Mrs. Nelia Neri, the silver couple, Mrs. Margot Osmeña, bride’s Mom Gingging Morelos, Dr. Mila Tolentino and Dr. Evan Mendoza.
The anniversary party held at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino also celebrated Evelyn’s 76th birthday. Songs and dances lovingly presented by daughter Arlyne, the grandchildren and dear friends from the Bukas Loob Ng Dios group were the highlights of the merrymaking. Relatives from near and far, old friends from way back when and business associates were all there to celebrate with Buddy and Evelyn.

