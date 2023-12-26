Neri: Around town

Casa Gorordo Museum, the first house museum in our city marked its 40th year early this month with an afternoon celebration at the premises in Parian. The anniversary affair was a time for reflection as in “looking back to its beginnings, embracing the present and looking forward to future chapters in Cebu’s cultural evolution.”

Casa Gorordo Museum is under the auspices of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi). Marie Sol Gonzalvo, executive director of Rafi Social Well-being Cluster delivered the message of gratitude to the foundation’s partners and collaborators.

Musical and dance performances added color to the happy affair attended by the staunch supporters of the museum — the City Government represented by Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia; the Department of Tourism with Usec. Ferdinand Jumapao as representative; and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines with Gerwill Cruz around.

The highlight of the celebration was the launch of the book “Out of Parian” by Gavin Sanson Bagares, historical and social chronicler of the first order. The book which consists of essays on Cebuano heritage, provides deep insights into life in Parian during its heyday. And as Rafi Culture and Heritage director Florencio Moreño II puts it, “The book is a pleasant deciphering of the many enigmas about Cebuano culture and society.” Yes, Gavin tells his stories like no one else.

Casa Gorordo Museum, built in the mid-1800’s, has been declared a National Historical Landmark by the NHCP. Its main advocacy is to raise appreciation for heritage and culture.

***

On behalf of the Chinese Consulate in Cebu, Consul General Zhang Zhen of the People’s Republic of China donated fire fighting equipment to the City of Cebu. The donation was officially accepted by Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia with the signing of the deed of donation over a delectable dinner at Luy’s hosted by the charming and amiable Consul Zhang. In her short missive she said that she cherishes the friendship with the Cebuanos and expressed her willingness to help the community in whatever way she can.

***

The Cebu Travel and Tours Association of Cebu (CTTA) had its induction of officers during the Christmas party at the City Sports Club. With “Around the World” as party theme the gathering turned out colorful and lively. Games and prizes were very much part of the evening’s festivities.

Mactan–Cebu International Airport Authority General Manager Jayjay Neri inducted into office the following: Alan Carvajal, president; Angelita Dy, vice president; Sheila Colmenares, secretary; Joan Tiu, assistant secretary; Fairlie Uy, treasurer; Gwen Po, assistant treasurer; Zenaida Chua, auditor; Cookie Chan, PRO; and directors Aida Uy, Tim Tio and Marget Villarica.