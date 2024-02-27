Neri: Around Town

Ongoing at the SM City Northwing Atrium until March 2 is the art exhibit entitled “Pagtinabangay,” a fundraiser for the St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Lambusan, San Remigio. The proceeds will go to the church construction project, according to parish priest Fr. Eric Orio. On display are 60 artworks from 33 talented Cebu artists.
Over at The Kabilin Center of Casa Gorordo is a fashion art display entitled “Saulog: Encounter, Pilgrimage, Transformation” featuring the works of award-winning designer Steve de Leon, who highlights the Sinulog as “the keystone of the Christian conversion of the Filipinos.” The art display brings attention “to the Filipino’s journey of Christianity, from the baptism of 1521 to the flourishing faith of contemporary times.” Exhibit runs until May. Definitely worth a visit!
Meanwhile, Metro Ayala Supermarket at Ayala Center plays host to the month-long food promotion (Feb 15-March 15) dubbed “Explore Canadian Flavors,” showcasing food products from Canada. Guest of honor on opening day was Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Bruce Hartman who mentioned that this year marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Canada. He also shared that promoting Canada as a business partner for businesses in the region is one of their goals. Very much around during the mid morning affair were the Metro Group bigwigs Edward Gaisano and Margaret Gaisano Ang along with President/COO Manuel Alberto.
From her home in faraway Virginia, USA, Cebuana Myrna Montero Lopez came to the old hometown to launch her book of poems “No Limits” and her book of essays “For Life, For Joy, For Love.” A nurse by profession, she is a writer by vocation. She has always had this love for scribbling down thoughts and feelings. With the support and inspiration of her husband, Dr. Emidgio Lopez, she has finally come up with these two books after a stint as columnist of Manila Mail US. Relatives and friends were present at the launch held in Seda Hotel.
A sea of red at the lobby of Marco Polo Plaza welcomed the year of the Wood Dragon last February 9. The traditional “do’s” were part and parcel of the festivities.... the Lion & Dragon dance, the Yee Sang ceremony and more. On the frontline was MPP general manager Max Huber and his hardworking staff.