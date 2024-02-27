Neri: Around Town

****

Over at The Kabilin Center of Casa Gorordo is a fashion art display entitled “Saulog: Encounter, Pilgrimage, Transformation” featuring the works of award-winning designer Steve de Leon, who highlights the Sinulog as “the keystone of the Christian conversion of the Filipinos.” The art display brings attention “to the Filipino’s journey of Christianity, from the baptism of 1521 to the flourishing faith of contemporary times.” Exhibit runs until May. Definitely worth a visit!

Meanwhile, Metro Ayala Supermarket at Ayala Center plays host to the month-long food promotion (Feb 15-March 15) dubbed “Explore Canadian Flavors,” showcasing food products from Canada. Guest of honor on opening day was Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Bruce Hartman who mentioned that this year marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Canada. He also shared that promoting Canada as a business partner for businesses in the region is one of their goals. Very much around during the mid morning affair were the Metro Group bigwigs Edward Gaisano and Margaret Gaisano Ang along with President/COO Manuel Alberto.