Neri: Around town

The biggest blockchain bash in town was the launching of Xode Blockchain at the Convention Center of NUSTAR Resort and Casino. It was a fun evening of live music, dazzling lights and most important of all, learning about how Xode help create and manage secure interconnected digital applications and services. On the frontline were the company leaders — founder and chairman Gene Son, co-founders Harold Glen Minerva and Gahum Vincent Garcia, and chief marketing officer Caesar Ditan.

Xode blockchain is a decentralized platform within the Polkadot network designed to enhance digital transactions with superior security, scalability and efficiency. By enabling developers to build blockchain solutions directly on the Xode platform, it reduces the cost associated with development on the Polkadot network. This innovation supports a broad spectrum of applications.