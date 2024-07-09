Cebu

Neri: Around town

The biggest blockchain bash in town was the launching of Xode Blockchain at the Convention Center of NUSTAR Resort and Casino. It was a fun evening of live music, dazzling lights and most important of all, learning about how Xode help create and manage secure interconnected digital applications and services. On the frontline were the company leaders — founder and chairman Gene Son, co-founders Harold Glen Minerva and Gahum Vincent Garcia, and chief marketing officer Caesar Ditan.

Xode blockchain is a decentralized platform within the Polkadot network designed to enhance digital transactions with superior security, scalability and efficiency. By enabling developers to build blockchain solutions directly on the Xode platform, it reduces the cost associated with development on the Polkadot network. This innovation supports a broad spectrum of applications.

XODE BLOCKCHAIN LAUNCH. Offering a toast for Xode during the program at the NUSTAR Convention Center are from left, chief marketing officer Caesar Ditan; co-founder and chief executive officer Harold Glenn Minerva; founder and chairman Gene Son; Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin N. Garcia and co-founder Gahum Vincent L. Garcia. Right photo shows the fully supportive family of Gahum Garcia, parents SunStar founder Jesus B. Garcia Jr. and Russian Honorary Consul Armi Garcia (seated). At the back are from left, Bayani Garcia, Dave and Maki (Garcia) Evans, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia and wife Kate, Xode co-founder Gahum and wife Vanessa.
It was an easy, relaxing afternoon for the movers of the travel trade when Cathay Pacific country manager Vishnu Rajendran invited them for merienda at CIBO in Ayala Center Cebu for an update on CX flights to Hong Kong from Cebu. Yes, from five weekly flights, it will be increased to eight starting Oct. 28, 2024, giving passengers from Cebu more options for their travel plans.

CATHAY PACIFIC MEET-UP. At CIBO in Ayala Center Cebu for Cathay Pacific (CX) updates, from left, CX public relations and marketing lead Anna Maria Lee, CX head of Sales Chinkee Bayaborda, CIBO founder and chief executive officer Chef Margarita Fores, CX country manager Philippines Vishnu Rajendran, CX district sales and marketing manager, Cebu Hazel Tagimacruz, SunStar’s Nelia G. Neri, CX Diamond member Genevieve Benedicto and Juvy Cosejo of CX.
Also announced was the recent tie-up of Cathay Pacific with well known Italian cafe CIBO as lifestyle dining partner where Cathay members can redeem popular set meals using miles or a combination of miles and cash. Very much around at the gathering was CIBO founder/chief executive officer Margarita Fores who flew in from Manila.

EXHIBIT AT SM CITY. At the opening of the exhibit “Kasaulogan: A Celebration of Creativity,” from left, Saulog/Kasaulogan curators Fr. Jason Dy, S.J. and lawyer Joseph Sedfrey Santiago, designers/mentee Manuel Jacob Jamio, Francis Branzuela, Mikhail Achas, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. executive director of Social Well-Being cluster Marie Sol Gonzalvo, SM City Cebu assistant mall manager Richard Amores, SM Supermalls Group public relations manager for Visayas-Mindanao Rj Leduna and artist/mentor Steve De Leon.
Recently concluded at SM City Cebu was the exhibit entitled “Kasaulogan: A Celebration of Creativity” featuring the works of 10 gifted Cebu artists: King Rosales, Mikhail Achas, Venice Galan, Edenlyn Inot, Fatti Rebano, Pamela Amistad, Manuel Jamio, Jon Rey Concejeros, Francis Duane Brazuela and Christopher James Ybañez.

Curated by Fr. Jason Dy, SJ and lawyer Sedfrey Santiago, the month-long exhibit was presented by The Kabilin Center of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation in partnership with SM City Cebu. It was a complimentary activity of the exhibit on Filipino Christianity at Casa Gorordo dubbed “Saulog Encounter, Pilgrimage and Transformation” by Steve de Leon.

