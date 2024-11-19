Neri: Around town

That joyous Christmas feel is here with Christmas trees and blinking lights all over the city. First to light up its towering tree was NUSTAR Resort and Casino. It was a glittering affair in late October that spelled “Mystical Holiday Magic.” So festive and colorful!

“Bituin Ng Pasko” is the theme of Seda Central Bloc’s Christmas tree. Bedecked with capiz shells, sinamay and rattan thingies, the tree came alive with GM Ron Manalang and his dynamic team on the frontline. Highlight of the merry gathering was an innovative Filipino dinner masterfully tweaked to offer something familiar yet different in some creative way. Kudos to executive sous chef Johnbill Degamo and to GM Ron for the extraordinary dinner treat.

Musical numbers came from the University of the Visayas Choir and the Sisters of Mary Boystown-Minglanilla Handbells Ringer.

On the other hand, Seda Ayala Center Cebu had Sinag ng Parol as its tree lighting theme. Lady of the hour was GM Gwen Dela Cruz who announced that once again the Seda Hotels are supporting Smile Train Philippines (an organization helping out children with cleft palate) for its Christmas undertaking.

***

The Miss Cebu 2025 finalists were introduced during a press conference at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel. Twelve leggy beauties are now preparing for the pageant to be held in January. Part of their training are lectures on personality development, Cebu’s history, culture and heritage, and all else that makes a Cebuana beauty relevant and attuned to the heartbeat of Cebu.

First off was the talk of fashion guru Dexter Alazas on Miss Cebu Image Branding and Styling. A passionate advocate of local products, he spoke about the importance of supporting our very own designers and artisans to promote brand identity. It was a fruitful session for the young ladies at the Nest boutique.

***

There’s a new foodie destination in the Banawa area. Located in R. Duterte St., Kalipay is a Filipino restaurant which gives a modern twist to well-loved traditional dishes, care of chef couple David Theim who is French and his Filipina wife Lisa Revilla. Both have impressive credentails having worked in Michelin-star rated restaurants abroad. Giving them a free hand are resto owners Ingrid Espina Gamboa and Marjorie Gamboa Coo of the MyJoy group of food outlets.

***

Coming up in Nivel Hills is the Marco Polo Parkplace, the final addition to the hilltop enclave known as the Marco Polo Residences. All of 20 stories high, the development by Federal Land offers 168 residences ranging from one-bedroom to 3-bedrooms, duo suites and villa configurations.