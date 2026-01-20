Neri: Around town

Seda Ayala Center Cebu came alive with the Sinulog beat during the opening of the art exhibit dubbed “Mugna Sa Pagtuo Ug Kalig-on.” Very much part of the significant event was the Sto. Niño altar at the lobby and the display of the vestment worn by Pope Leo XIV when he celebrated Holy Mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño years ago as Rev. Fr. Robert Francis Provost, OSA.

Seda Cluster general manager (GM) Ron Manalang and Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting. In attendance were featured artist Doodz Iligan, Rev. Fr. Ralph Argoncillo (representing the Cebu Archdiocese) who took charge of the photo exhibit of the earthquake-damaged churches in Northern Cebu), and representatives of the Order of St. Augustine Rev. Fr. Leo Mario Singco, OSA, and Rev. Fr. Albert Benedict Soliman, OSA.

***

At the golden age of 50 years Raquel Toquero Choa (called the Chocolate Queen) has so much to be thankful for, and a lot of achievements to be proud of. Turning gold definitely called for a celebration. It was an intimate merienda-cena affair at her antique-filled home known as The Chocolate Chamber (TCC).

Raquel’s chocolate journey began in the Balamban countryside where she learned to make tablea from scratch with her grandmother as mentor — from roasting cacao beans to pounding them into a paste to be formed into chocolate tablets. This experience paved the way for her to come up with TCC which aims to preserve the Philippine chocolate heritage as well as showcase cacao-infused food and beverage. Five of her eight children are very much involved in it.

Her birthday party was also a celebration of the success of The Chocolate Heritage Trunk Show in the major cities of America which she conducted and the establishment of The Chocolate Chamber in Los Angeles, California.

***

Something’s a-cooking at the Gondola of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino. Aside from the Italian staples in its menu, the restaurant is expanding its offerings to include the best of steaks and more Italian favorites. GM Ali Banting proudly shared that Gondola will be the hotel’s steakhouse.

Over lunch with Marcom manager Noreen Tormis, we got a sampling of the juicy and tender steak and got to taste the new additions like Shrimps and Clams Aglio Olio, Pan Roasted Mahi Mahi Risotto, Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini, and more. Thumbs up to executive chef Gerwin Bailon and his team.