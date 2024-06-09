Neri: Arte of the month: Leather crafting

On its sixth cycle of organizing artsy social encounters, the Arte Artsy Social Club has collaborated with local leather artisan, Inocencio “Tatay Longkoy” Miole Jr., for the first-ever leather-tooling workshop in Cebu.
Hailing from Bukidnon, but now based in Cebu, Longkoy is a leather craftsman who has been honing his craft for 15 years. His passion for crafting leather pieces started in the year 2010 while he was a cowboy joining national rodeo shows.
“Basically, the material we use with the horses are our lifeline,” said Longkoy, who is also an engineer. He explained that most rodeo accidents are caused by defective or low-quality materials used with the horses. “I hope I can pass on this craft to future generations of Cebuanos and that (leather) artisan crafting will be revived in Cebu.”
By the end of the workshop, attendees will learn to create patterns through embossing and leather-painting techniques. Included in the workshop are the use of art materials, a take-home souvenir and a packed meal. Materials include a one-inch pet collar or belt (to take home), a mallet, bevelers, carving tools, shared art materials at the art station (acrylics, brushes and decorative stamps) and a cardboard box for packaging.
Arte Artsy Social Club is the first “art menu” concept that serves a soulful art experience through different creative activities. It is an avenue for creativity and socialization — where people are invited to connect and commune through art and the magic of experiencing something new.
The workshop will be held at Montebello Villa Hotel on June 15, 2024 to 16 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is dubbed a “Father’s Day Special” but is open to those interested in learning the craft — especially fur-parents. Guests will be given an option to choose between designing a leather belt/guitar strap or a leather collar for their pets.
Slots are limited. Those interested in joining this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity can check out “Arte Artsy Social Club” on Facebook and send them a message for details.