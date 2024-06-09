Neri: Arte of the month: Leather crafting

Arte Artsy Social Club is the first “art menu” concept that serves a soulful art experience through different creative activities. It is an avenue for creativity and socialization — where people are invited to connect and commune through art and the magic of experiencing something new.

The workshop will be held at Montebello Villa Hotel on June 15, 2024 to 16 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is dubbed a “Father’s Day Special” but is open to those interested in learning the craft — especially fur-parents. Guests will be given an option to choose between designing a leather belt/guitar strap or a leather collar for their pets.

Slots are limited. Those interested in joining this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity can check out “Arte Artsy Social Club” on Facebook and send them a message for details.