Neri: Asian Persuasion

The entertainment and film industry has always tried to out best itself. From the black and white silent films of decades ago to today’s interactive “choose your own ending” TV series — from theaters to streaming sites — it’s a wonder to think about what else is to come in such a dynamic environment.

Not only that but, in recent years, the film industry has also been in a state where both big and small players can now enter the playing field. Actors, producers, writers — the industry’s arms are now more open than ever to welcome diversity and representation.

That is why this was the perfect time for the “Asian Persuasion” team to make their dreams a reality. And they did.

An indie film (written by Mike Ang and directed by Jhett Tolentino) with a mostly Asian cast and production team — all of which are predominantly Filipino — was bound to strike curiosity on an international scale. With the leading lady being one of the Philippine entertainment industry’s sweethearts (KC Concepcion), it was set to draw in Filipinos who wanted to see her act in an international film. Throw in the well-loved Filipino-American actor Dante Basco (who is the voice of many 2000’s kids’ childhoods), Broadway star Paolo Montalban, Geneva Carr and reality TV star Kevin Kreider — then the deal is sealed.

I won’t say much else about the film so as not to spoil anyone, but all I will say is it was definitely entertaining. Beyond the film itself, I am even more impressed by the amount of heart and dedication the whole team put into getting the word out.

Lead actor Dante Basco, Geneva Carr, Paolo Montalban, Kevin Kreider, writer and producer Mike Ang, executive producer Jonah Jane Tajonera, and director Jhett Tolentino—somehow coordinated their busy schedules to fly in and go around the different islands of the Philippines to promote their show during the week of the “Asian Persuasion” premiere.

If that’s not dedication, I don’t know what is.

With this, I would like to congratulate the Asian Persuasion team for the work they’ve done. Most of all, I’d like to thank them for their presence during the movie premiere! It was surreal to meet some of them and amazing to see how much heart they put into representing the Filipino-American community. This is a big leap towards putting the Philippines on the global map.