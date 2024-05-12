Neri: Best version of ‘U’

True to that philosophy, the Blush Medical Group just introduced their newest state-of-the-art machine — the Power of “U” Ultratherapy — during the launch of their new clinic, Blush Medical Group Prestige, on the second floor of Baseline New Wing, Cebu City. The Blush Medical Group Prestige clinic is a space where science and beauty collide to “unveil the best version of you” for their patients.

The owners, Doctor Carl Edrial and Rechelle Fate Quimada-Edrial, celebrated the launch with their loved ones, patients and guests with an opening event that showcased special performances, great food and the grand unveiling of the space. With this, the group now boasts of two clinics: Blush Medical Group-Prestige and Blush Soho.

Congratulations to the Blush Medical Group for this milestone!