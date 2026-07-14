Neri: Birthdays

The brothers gave loving tributes to their Dad, who has shaped and guided them and set a good example in life, together with their beloved Mom, Ninette. It was a joyful gathering of family and close friends, and most of all, it was a celebration of a life well lived, with many years spent in public service.

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Also a June birthday celebrator was granddaughter Coco (daughter of Dr. Jerald), who turned sweet sixteen in mid-June while the clan was on vacation in Baguio. Two other family milestones were celebrated as well: the graduation of eldest granddaughter Bianca (daughter of Atty. Jess, who is celebrating her birthday today) from Ateneo de Manila University; and the honor achieved by Lexie (daughter of Atty. Raymond), who was named “Best Delegate” at the 21st Asia Youth International Model United Nations in Bangkok, Thailand. She also received the same honor in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

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July birthday ladies in the Garcia clan include Honorary Russian Consul Armi Garcia, wife of former DOTC Secretary Jesus “Sonny” Garcia and Kate Garcia, wife of former Mayor Raymond Garcia. Armi spent her special day surrounded by her children and grandchildren. USA-based daughters Maki G. Evans and Aya G. Shlachter jetted in to personally greet their dear Mom. The family was complete.

On the other hand, Kate was unaware of the dinner organized by her loving hubby, Raymond, at Hai Shin Lou of Marco Polo Plaza on the eve of her birthday. It was a big surprise for her to see family and friends greeting her and singing the birthday song!

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More birthday ladies... Pinky Chang, whose garden-themed party was held at The Pelican of Tamp Cafe in Banilad Town Center; Nora Nemenzo, who had an 84th birthday celebration with her family; and Ruby Alugar, the inspiration behind Robby Alugar, founder of RMA News.