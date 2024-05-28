Cebu

Neri: Birthdays in May (80-85-90)

ENERGETIC AT EIGHTY. Manuel “Boy” Abesamis and wife Edith during his birthday dinner at Casino Español. Right photo shows the birthday boy with his vivacious sisters, from left, Dr. Imelda Layno, Dr. Milagros Chan, Dr. Nora Redulla and Joanne Zaldumbide.
EASYGOING AT EIGHTY FIVE. Zony Escario surrounded by her loved ones during her birthday dinner at the roof deck of Sta. Barbara Suites. In the photo are daughter Corito and husband Dr. Joseph Yu (left) with children Aina, Cristoff and Mikel; on the right side are daughter Janice and husband Chris King with daughter Ela. Right photo shows Zony and her STC classmates, Onker Pido, Maritere Rotaeche, Melba Limbaco, Rosie Tio and Agnes Magpale.
NONPAREIL AT NINETY. Gracious lady Elo Fernan with her nine children during her birthday lunch at Radisson Blu, from left, Michael F., Marcel F., Mitoy F. Cayosa, Marget F. Villarica, Memel F. Borromeo, Mona F. Quiogue, Maur F. Ledesma, Marissa F. and Manny F.
BIRTHDAY LUNCH AT CASINO E. The mahjong group of birthday lady Elo Fernan flanked by Angie Unchuan and Nenita Chiongbian (left). At the back are Dr. Mila Tolentino, Baby Roldan, Riza Almendras, Fe Palang, Dr. Naty Bernardino, Marivic Osmeña, Cecile Gaite, Dr. Mila Chan, Lisa Almendras, Chona Lozano and Luciene Aznar.
CRUISE FUN. Doting grandma with the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Let’s start off with the 90th birthday of regal lady Mrs. Eloisa Nolasco Fernan, devoted wife of the late Senate President/Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Marcelo Fernan who was feted by her loving children led by eldest daughter Marissa with a three-day celebration. Two days before her birthday they organized a lunch party at Casino Español with family friends and her mahjong group. The next day the entire family (including the great grandchildren) went on a fun cruise along the Mactan channel. On D-Day (May 12) the celebration was a lunch reception at Radisson Blu preceded by Holy Mass. Yes, it was yet another gathering of those near and dear to this most gracious lady.

When Zony Escario turned 85, thoughtful daughters Corito (Yu) and Janice (King) came up with a surprise dinner bash at the roof deck of the family-owned Sta. Barbara Residence Hotel. As far as Zony knew she was having a birthday mass at the hotel and then they would proceed to a favorite restaurant for dinner with the family. She didn’t expect to see a fully decorated roof deck with a crowd of relatives and dear friends in attendance for her birthday mass officiated by Father Brian Brigoli. A lively Caribbean-themed celebration followed. Oh yes, birthday wishes were a-plenty and included video greetings from distant shores. It was a delightful evening under the stars for Zony and her wellwishers!

Manuel “Boy” Abesamis marked his 80th birthday with an intimate dinner get-together at Casino Español. With wife Edith, and daughters Marcie and Annette, he welcomed close friends and members of his clan which included his esteemed aunt Delia Abesamis Jurado and his vivacious sisters Dr. Mila Chan, Dr. Nora Redulla, Dr. Imelda Layno and Joanne Zaldumbide and other relatives. Musical talent run in the family as shown by sis Joanne who rendered a song for the birthday boy, and the nephews and nieces who took turns dishing out musical numbers. A beautiful melodious evening for Boy’s 80th year!

