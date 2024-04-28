Neri: BYC Dance Masterclass

The last on that list actually holds an understated importance to the development of certain skills — particularly in any performance endeavor. Experience and formal training may be the best teachers, but masterclasses and self-practice are the gateways that lead to paths of opportunity — a watering hole of insight, I’d say.

That being said, another one of those opportunities has opened up for Cebuano performing artists — particularly dance students, experienced dancers and dance teachers.

Broadway Youth Cebu’s 2024 Master Class Series brings two renowned Filipino musical theatre choreographers, Cecile Martinez and Arnold Trinidad, to Cebu on May 8, 2024 at 5 to 8 p.m. at the Siddhartha Theatre for an exciting masterclass on movement. Set to share vital knowledge from years of personal experience, the choreographers will conduct a three-hour intensive session consisting of lectures, helpful exercises and practical advice on dance performance.

The masterclass is open for those ages 12 and up, but particularly designed for students with performing experience or previous dance training. It will provide students with dance and choreography techniques, as well as an understanding of musical theatre dance. A maximum of 20 students will be accepted into the class.