Neri: BYC Dance Masterclass

There have been a number of moments after theatre performances where people have come up to me (and the other performers) to express their fascination with what we do, and ask how and where we learned to do certain things like accents and other shenanigans we inject into the show. During these moments, I find myself unable to respond—perhaps from the gentle embarrassment of them finding out that I am not professionally trained and, honestly, just do it all for fun. I can’t speak for my fellow performers, but whatever “skills” I seemingly present are, in fact, a clumsy combination of slivers of experience, children’s summer theatre workshops, self-practice and a little hack we all call “masterclasses.”
The last on that list actually holds an understated importance to the development of certain skills — particularly in any performance endeavor. Experience and formal training may be the best teachers, but masterclasses and self-practice are the gateways that lead to paths of opportunity — a watering hole of insight, I’d say.
That being said, another one of those opportunities has opened up for Cebuano performing artists — particularly dance students, experienced dancers and dance teachers.
Broadway Youth Cebu’s 2024 Master Class Series brings two renowned Filipino musical theatre choreographers, Cecile Martinez and Arnold Trinidad, to Cebu on May 8, 2024 at 5 to 8 p.m. at the Siddhartha Theatre for an exciting masterclass on movement. Set to share vital knowledge from years of personal experience, the choreographers will conduct a three-hour intensive session consisting of lectures, helpful exercises and practical advice on dance performance.
The masterclass is open for those ages 12 and up, but particularly designed for students with performing experience or previous dance training. It will provide students with dance and choreography techniques, as well as an understanding of musical theatre dance. A maximum of 20 students will be accepted into the class.
Personally, I am impressed with how Broadway Youth Cebu has yet again found exemplary trainers for their workshop and masterclass series. The BYC summer program is currently ongoing in preparation for their culminating production, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” (performed entirely by students) that is scheduled to showcase in August 2024.
In the meantime, for those interested in reserving one of the limited dance masterclass slots, you may visit: http://bwayyouthcebu.weebly.com/master-class-series-2024.html to learn more.