Neri: Cebu’s path to healing, support

One of the gifts of modern times is how much more open society is to talking about mental health — the discussion of which used to be taboo a decade and a half ago. Many were the studies of physical fitness and the treatment of physical illnesses but the treatment of mental illness was much overlooked back then, and more so for trauma and crisis response.

Nowadays, we have much healthier conversations about it and better options available to help us face these mental issues head on. There are doctors available for consultation, hotlines open, and — I’m glad to announce — Cebu’s first free drop-in center.

On the second floor of Skyrise Beta located in Cebu Business Park, sits the relocated office of Restore Children and Family Services, and its newest facility — the 61:1 Drop-In Center. Restore is a non-profit organization and a faith-based therapy center that provides mental health services to clients and their families through group and one on one therapy sessions “with God as the center.” For those grappling with trauma, anxiety, depression or thoughts of self-harm, Restore offers a safe space where they can find solace, support and strength.

“Cebu is the suicide capital of the Philippines. It averages at 1.4 suicides a day,” lawyer Mark Del Mundo, who co-founded Restore with his wife, said during his speech. He further explained that the objective of the organization was to help children and women that have been affected by trauma with the interventions as initiatory interactions and Jesus at the front-end.

Mae Del Mundo, the other co-founder, is a mental health professional who had dreamed of starting a free mental health service program for children and families who would never have been able to afford it. “It started through a calling and God’s ministry. We didn’t have the money for it but somehow someone called and said they wanted to help us and gave us a generous donation to start the initiative,” she explained, saying that although they had started with only four staff members and a 20-client goal, they somehow reached 200 clients in the span of a year.

Now in its sixth year, Restore Children and Family Services remains steadfast in their vision of being a channel of hope and restoration through advocacy, partnerships and high quality services for those who are suffering from trauma. Among the services they offer are therapeutic counseling, therapeutic groups, crisis intervention, psychoeducation and family counseling.

Sitting at its ribbon-cutting ceremony that happened on June 27, 2024, attending the worship session, and listening to the testimonies, I was overcome with emotion. The room was packed with people and I could sense how passionately they felt about their faith and about helping those in need. The 61:1 Drop-In facility offers a lifeline to those facing overwhelming life and mental health challenges by providing accessible, immediate, and compassionate support when it’s needed the most, at no cost.

There are many ways to tackle mental health and process trauma. Though others may ruminate on a different school of thought, there is no denying Restore is a testament to the idea that although faith may not remove the pain, it can definitely help you endure it.