Neri: Celebrations

It was an all-black celebration for SunStar general manager Gahum Garcia and wife Vanessa at the wedding reception they hosted eight years after their wedding. Yes, they are lightheartedly unconventional and have their own way of doing things. Guests were asked to come in black! With an all-white decor at the ballroom of Casino Español de Cebu (beautifully conceptualized by their good friend, Maitina Borromeo), the contrast was stark and dramatic!

Radiant in a simple off-the-shoulder white gown, Vanessa entered the ballroom with Gahum who looked dashing in his black and white suit. They proceeded to the podium where their children Ruie, Vito and Gadie awaited. Fr. Mahr Balili then led the prayers and blessed the family.

Vanessa and Gahum took centerstage and recited their vows to each other. As expected, it was not the traditional marriage vows but a heartfelt and heartwarming take on day to day living (including the “irritants” which were hilarious).

Music was very much part of the evening with well-known singer Ice Seguerra dishing out her signature songs. And then the podium curtains opened and dance music filled the air with the live band setting the mood for the guests to swing and sway! Fun time till way after midnight.

***

The much-awaited homecoming came nine years after Maki Garcia and hubby David Evans with their daughter Chloe and son Luke left to make their home in Georgia, USA. The welcome celebration at the home of her parents Sonny and Armi Garcia was a happy occasion because the family was complete. Ohio-based sister, architect Aya Garcia, also made the trip home with husband Larry Schlacter, daughter Ana and son Ari. Cebu-based brothers Gahum and Bayani with their families rolled out the red carpet for them. And the Garcia and Neri cousins completed the reunion.