Neri: Celebrations

A celebration of love — that’s the significance of a wedding anniversary, more so when it is a 50th wedding anniversary.

For golden couple Paquito and Zenaida (Sing) Chua, it was an intimate celebration with family and close friends which began with a Thanksgiving mass at the Archbishop’s Palace and went on to a sumptuous dinner at Hai Shin Lou of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. Sharing their joy were sons Edmund and Edwinn, and daughter Shirley Ann and their families, Naida (looking glamorous in a shimmering gold gown) with Paquito by her side hopped from table to table to thank the guests for their loving presence.

***

A celebration of life — that’s what birthdays are all about! Once again Perla Agudo celebrated her birthday with a lunch affair at Casino Español de Cebu. It started with Holy Mass officiated by Msgr. Roberto Alesna and went on to a fun afternoon of dancing, games and lots of surprises.

***

To mark her red-letter day, Angelita “Baby” Dy, the grand dame of Grand Hope Travel & Tours, invited her travel and airline friends to lunch at Lai Seafood Restaurant Cebu. Sharing in host duties were hubby Nelson and children Lloyd, Angelaine and Angela. It was a happy get-together of movers in the travel industry!

***

Jane Po Panganiban’s birthday bash at the Mayi Room of the City Sports Club Cebu had “Vintage” for its theme. Nostalgia was in the air as the guests came garbed in the style of ‘50s and ‘60s. As for the decor of the hall, it brought back memories of those bygone years. But of course Jane was the star of the night in her flaming red dress cinched by a black cummerbund.