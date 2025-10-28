Cebu

Neri: Celebrations

Eve
GOLDEN WEDDING ANNIVERSARY. Lanao del Norte Vice Gov. Allan Lim and wife Elvira with their children, from left, Dimitri, Maidy, Donna and Meg.
GOLDEN WEDDING ANNIVERSARY. Lanao del Norte Vice Gov. Allan Lim and wife Elvira with their children, from left, Dimitri, Maidy, Donna and Meg.
Published on

It was a golden celebration for Lanao Del Norte Vice Gov. Allan Lim and his pretty better-half, true-blue Cebuana Elvira (Monreal) for their 50th wedding anniversary. Their loving and grateful children (most of them based in the capital city) sent invites to relatives and friends for the red-letter occasion. Donna, Maidy, Meg and Dimitri chose the Santuario De San Jose church in Greenhills for their parents’ renewal of vows and the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City for the dinner reception. It was a heartwarming celebration of enduring love and commitment which has withstood the test of time. Cheers!

LIM GRANDCHILDREN. The golden couple with from left, Miguel, Mateo, Martin Allan, Marcus, Maegan, Ria, Jay and Aaron.
LIM GRANDCHILDREN. The golden couple with from left, Miguel, Mateo, Martin Allan, Marcus, Maegan, Ria, Jay and Aaron.
SURPRISE CELEBRATION. Former Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia during her surprise birthday party shown here with artist Jun Impas who did several portraits of her. At right is the birthday lady with her children, from left, Michelle, Paolo, Department of Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco and Carissa.
SURPRISE CELEBRATION. Former Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia during her surprise birthday party shown here with artist Jun Impas who did several portraits of her. At right is the birthday lady with her children, from left, Michelle, Paolo, Department of Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco and Carissa.

***

A surprise birthday party for a beloved and accomplished Mom! Yes, Carissa Garcia with the full support of siblings, Department of Tourism Sec. Christina G. Frasco and businessman Paolo, organized a dinner celebration for former Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia at her well-appointed and spacious office at Oakridge.

As far as Mom Gwen knew she was having a dinner meeting on the eve of her birthday (Saturday night) with associates who were based out-of-town. She was not expecting to see a crowd of relatives, former STC classmates, friends and loyal supporters to be there showering her with greetings and good wishes. A lovely, relaxing and enjoyable evening for everyone!

ROYAL CELEBRATION. At Casino Español de Cebu during the Disney-themed party of one-year-old Izarra shown here with parents Manu and Bea Fernando. Right photo shows the doting grandparents, Gabby and Tina Leyson and Jay and Elvie Roble.
ROYAL CELEBRATION. At Casino Español de Cebu during the Disney-themed party of one-year-old Izarra shown here with parents Manu and Bea Fernando. Right photo shows the doting grandparents, Gabby and Tina Leyson and Jay and Elvie Roble.
FIRST BIRTHDAY. At the garden party of one-year-old Jett Theodore Neri shown here the parents, lawyer Jovi and Crystal Neri. At right is the birthday boy’s brother, Jax.
FIRST BIRTHDAY. At the garden party of one-year-old Jett Theodore Neri shown here the parents, lawyer Jovi and Crystal Neri. At right is the birthday boy’s brother, Jax.

***

A Disney-themed celebration at Casino Español de Cebu marked the first birthday of Izarra Feliz Roble Fernando, the one and only princess of Manu and Bea. Doting paternal grandma Tina Leyson planned the party to the last detail with spectacular production numbers typical of the Disney world.

***

For one-year-old Jett Theodore Neri, his birthday party was a garden affair at the family home in Bauhinia Drive. Tireless organizer was Mom Crystal who had to contend with the possibility of rain but thankfully it didn’t. Dad Jovi and first-born son Jax were very much part of the preparations. It was a lively and fun afternoon in a garden setting.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph