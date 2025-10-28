Neri: Celebrations

It was a golden celebration for Lanao Del Norte Vice Gov. Allan Lim and his pretty better-half, true-blue Cebuana Elvira (Monreal) for their 50th wedding anniversary. Their loving and grateful children (most of them based in the capital city) sent invites to relatives and friends for the red-letter occasion. Donna, Maidy, Meg and Dimitri chose the Santuario De San Jose church in Greenhills for their parents’ renewal of vows and the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City for the dinner reception. It was a heartwarming celebration of enduring love and commitment which has withstood the test of time. Cheers!
***
A surprise birthday party for a beloved and accomplished Mom! Yes, Carissa Garcia with the full support of siblings, Department of Tourism Sec. Christina G. Frasco and businessman Paolo, organized a dinner celebration for former Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia at her well-appointed and spacious office at Oakridge.
As far as Mom Gwen knew she was having a dinner meeting on the eve of her birthday (Saturday night) with associates who were based out-of-town. She was not expecting to see a crowd of relatives, former STC classmates, friends and loyal supporters to be there showering her with greetings and good wishes. A lovely, relaxing and enjoyable evening for everyone!
***
A Disney-themed celebration at Casino Español de Cebu marked the first birthday of Izarra Feliz Roble Fernando, the one and only princess of Manu and Bea. Doting paternal grandma Tina Leyson planned the party to the last detail with spectacular production numbers typical of the Disney world.
***
For one-year-old Jett Theodore Neri, his birthday party was a garden affair at the family home in Bauhinia Drive. Tireless organizer was Mom Crystal who had to contend with the possibility of rain but thankfully it didn’t. Dad Jovi and first-born son Jax were very much part of the preparations. It was a lively and fun afternoon in a garden setting.