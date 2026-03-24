Neri: Celebrations

A beaming Joe welcomed his guests at the sprawling courtyard of Patria de Cebu for cocktails and later led them to the fourth floor grand ballroom for dinner. Graciously greeting the wellwishers was his charming better half Marose.

Highlight of the evening was the heartwarming program where grateful children (Franco, Joie, Jamie and Joby) gave tribute to Joe as a loving father who has always been there for them, as well as a doting grandfather, devoted husband, devout Catholic, dynamic businessman, loyal friend, impressive singer and more! Oh yes, the guests cheered when Joe sang along with the night’s entertainers — the famed Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo of the Apo Hiking Society! Joe‘s 70th birthday party was a beautiful celebration of life and love!

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After a successful medical mission in Antique, organized by the UP Medical Alumni in America, Dr. Zenda Garcia Lat came to the dear old hometown (she is a resident of New Jersey) to bond with family and old friends. The timing was perfect because she was celebrating her birthday. With husband Dr. Emmanuel Lat, she welcomed guests for an intimate birthday dinner at our home in Bauhinia Drive.

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Not one to rest on her laurels, Dr. Stephanie Tiro Sitoy decided to add another title to her name. After years of grueling study, she has achieved her goal and is now an attorney-at-law. Once upon a time one of the Miss Cebu Tourism beauties, the lady doctor is not only a well-loved pediatrician but a promising lawyers as well, an outstanding achievement for a mother of three. Small wonder then that proud husband, neurologist Dr. Apollo Sitoy, honored her with a thanksgiving dinner party at their palatial home in Cordova. It was a gathering of doctors, lawyers, mentors and those near and dear to the family.