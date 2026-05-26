Neri: Celebrations

Dubbed “Shine at Nine,” the festive evening gathered hotel associates, partners, valued clients, suppliers and friends for an entertaining interlude that featured an acoustic band, trivia games and raffle draws. Very much part of the celebration was the recognition given to staff members for their years of dedicated service.

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A birthday is a celebration of life and a day of thanksgiving for the gift of life. For former GSIS President and GM Winston Garcia, it is even more so after so many health challenges over these past 68 years. Last week saw him as the birthday honoree during a Spanish dinner at Ipar’s Restaurante Y Bar de Tapas, organized by his loving family — wife Chabeng, daughters Issa and Aiai, (Toni is in school in the UK) and son Paby.

At age 68, Winston has made a name for himself as an achiever in his field of endeavor. He remains active, hardworking and resilient, always “bursting” with ideas. He is computer-savvy and “works” with ChatGPT to help develop his latest project, a modern integrated livestock farm in the mountains of Barili.

The celebration was an intimate family gathering with his sisters, former Gov. Gwen and Farla, along with cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, who showered him with heartfelt wishes for many, many more fruitful years ahead.

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Tatah Costales Dela Calzada celebrated her birthday with the opening of another branch of her fashion house, “ATE by Tatah.” The new location is at the Astra Lifestyle Centre on A.S. Fortuna St. On display are timeless wardrobe pieces, woven coordinates and Filipiniana-inspired creations.