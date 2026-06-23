Neri: Celebrations

The evening’s festivities included heartfelt tributes from their children — Anne, Aljun and Angel — who also dedicated a song to their beloved parents. Grandsons Davien Guevara and Andrei Llanos gave special performances. The couple’s dear friends, Estelita Aguirre, who flew in from Manila, and Charito Mercader, who came from Dumaguete, spoke of their long-standing connection to Jun and Cely. Estelita was a former neighbor who recalled the good times with the Llanos family, while Charito spoke of the young and industrious Cely, whom she mentored in the travel and tourism industry.

The golden couple opened the dance floor with a romantic dance, to the cheers of everyone present. It was a heartwarming celebration of Jun and Cely’s 50-year journey together, defined by love, faith and unwavering commitment.

***

The party at the Glass House of Montebello Villa Hotel was as much a celebration of a life well lived as it was a tribute to a man whose songs have enriched countless gatherings. Family and friends came together for the birthday concert of Dr. Warfe Engracia on his 84th birthday, organized by his devoted wife Elaine and loving daughter Dr. Athena Ever, along with her husband, Dr. Luke Rey Ouano.

Affectionately known in the community as the “singing doctor,” a moniker earned for his rich, resonant baritone, Doc Warfe has held several concerts here and abroad. In everyday life, however, he is a hardworking radiologist. He is also a book writer and an active member of the Order of the Knights of Rizal. In his younger days, he was an acclaimed movie actor in Visayan films.

The dinner gathering turned magical when Doc Warfe serenaded his guests. Indeed, it was a fitting celebration of a life richly blessed with music and lasting friendships!