Cebu

Neri: Celebrations

Neri: Celebrations
BIRTHDAY CONCERT. At the Glass House of Montebello, birthday gentleman Dr. Warfe Engracia sings for his guests. The middle photo shows him with his wife, Elaine; at right is a family portrait with son Christopher (seated), daughter Dr. Athena and son-in-law Dr. Luke Rey Ouano.
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A breathtaking sea of roses in all colors greeted guests at the golden wedding anniversary celebration of Jun and Cely Llanos at the Atlantic Hall of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino. It was a wondrous sight and signified the love that had blossomed and endured through 50 years of marriage. Another amazing sight was the presence of more than 20 priests during the Eucharistic celebration officiated by Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy and Bishop Antonieto Cabajog. Jun and Cely renewed their vows of love and commitment, with God at the center of their lives.

GOLDEN COUPLE. Jun and Cely Ramos after their 50th Wedding Anniversary Mass with officiating priests Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy and Msgr. Antonieto Cabajog.
GOLDEN COUPLE. Jun and Cely Ramos after their 50th Wedding Anniversary Mass with officiating priests Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy and Msgr. Antonieto Cabajog.
CAKE AND ROSES. Cutting the anniversary cake amidst roses in full bloom.
CAKE AND ROSES. Cutting the anniversary cake amidst roses in full bloom.
HAPPY FAMILY. Jun and Cely with the family, from left, Audrey, Aljun, Andrei and Angel Llanos, Anne, Don and Davien Guevarra.
HAPPY FAMILY. Jun and Cely with the family, from left, Audrey, Aljun, Andrei and Angel Llanos, Anne, Don and Davien Guevarra.
TRIBUTES. A song from the couple’s children — Angel, Aljun and Ann; a musical number from grandson Davien; and heartwarming messages from Estelita Aguirre and Charito Mercader, who is shown here with her daughter.
TRIBUTES. A song from the couple’s children — Angel, Aljun and Ann; a musical number from grandson Davien; and heartwarming messages from Estelita Aguirre and Charito Mercader, who is shown here with her daughter.

The evening’s festivities included heartfelt tributes from their children — Anne, Aljun and Angel — who also dedicated a song to their beloved parents. Grandsons Davien Guevara and Andrei Llanos gave special performances. The couple’s dear friends, Estelita Aguirre, who flew in from Manila, and Charito Mercader, who came from Dumaguete, spoke of their long-standing connection to Jun and Cely. Estelita was a former neighbor who recalled the good times with the Llanos family, while Charito spoke of the young and industrious Cely, whom she mentored in the travel and tourism industry.

The golden couple opened the dance floor with a romantic dance, to the cheers of everyone present. It was a heartwarming celebration of Jun and Cely’s 50-year journey together, defined by love, faith and unwavering commitment.

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The party at the Glass House of Montebello Villa Hotel was as much a celebration of a life well lived as it was a tribute to a man whose songs have enriched countless gatherings. Family and friends came together for the birthday concert of Dr. Warfe Engracia on his 84th birthday, organized by his devoted wife Elaine and loving daughter Dr. Athena Ever, along with her husband, Dr. Luke Rey Ouano.

Affectionately known in the community as the “singing doctor,” a moniker earned for his rich, resonant baritone, Doc Warfe has held several concerts here and abroad. In everyday life, however, he is a hardworking radiologist. He is also a book writer and an active member of the Order of the Knights of Rizal. In his younger days, he was an acclaimed movie actor in Visayan films.

The dinner gathering turned magical when Doc Warfe serenaded his guests. Indeed, it was a fitting celebration of a life richly blessed with music and lasting friendships!

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