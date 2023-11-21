Neri: Celebrations in Mactan

Three decades of successful operations called for a celebration, so general manager Dave Junker and his team came up with a party dubbed “30 Years of Tropical Elegance: A Pearl in Paradise.” It was a night marked by the traditional Shangri-La hospitality which meant a warm friendly welcome, flowing drinks, a curated cocktail spread, not to mention raffles galore from the different Shangri-La properties in Asia.

GM Junker proudly shared that the resort has welcomed 4.5 million guests for the past 30 years. He also expressed his gratitude to all who have shared the Shangri-La journey in its three decades of existence.