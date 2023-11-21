Neri: Celebrations in Mactan

Thirty years of Shangri-La in historic Mactan island brings to mind its beginnings when I headed a PR group called Centerstage and we were tasked to organize its groundbreaking ceremony. At that time, Mactan only had a handful of beach resorts, none of them five-star. Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa changed all that and soon put the sleepy island on the tourist map of prime leisure destinations in the country.
Three decades of successful operations called for a celebration, so general manager Dave Junker and his team came up with a party dubbed “30 Years of Tropical Elegance: A Pearl in Paradise.” It was a night marked by the traditional Shangri-La hospitality which meant a warm friendly welcome, flowing drinks, a curated cocktail spread, not to mention raffles galore from the different Shangri-La properties in Asia.
GM Junker proudly shared that the resort has welcomed 4.5 million guests for the past 30 years. He also expressed his gratitude to all who have shared the Shangri-La journey in its three decades of existence.
***
“Cheerful Moments” at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort ushered in the Christmas season with the tree lighting ceremony. The theme is a take-off from its anniversary theme “Handumanan” which speaks of creating indelible moments at the resort. Yes, cheerful moments during this merry season will be another “handumanan” in the resort files.
A towering Christmas tree decked out in shimmering pink balls and glittering lights stood at the end of the lobby. Doing the honors of switching on the lights were Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, Sheraton general manager Dottie Wurgler-Cronin, and the top guns of the AppleOne Group - president and chief executive officer Ray Manigsaca, chairperson engineer Venus Manigsaca and Group Asset Manager for Hotels & Resorts Samantha Manigsaca.
In a nearby corner, getting its share of attention was the extensive Christmas Village display for the Zonta 1 fundraising. Each house can be “owned” with your name in it when you donate for the Zonta 1 projects. A collection of Rachel Bonjoc for the past two decades or so, the complete set is now in the hands of past Zonta 1 president Gina Garcia Atienza whom she gifted it with, and who offered to use it with Sheraton as partner to raise funds for Zonta 1.
The pre-holiday celebration at the Grand Ballroom was marked by Christmas carols rendered by the Children’s Joy Foundation (Sheraton’s partner institution that supports the less fortunate children in the community), the Jules Chevalier Music String Ensemble and the University of Cebu Chorus.
Lady of the hour was GM Dottie who welcomed one and all with a cheerful smile. Indeed the evening was filled with “cheerful moments” — a fitting start for the festive season!