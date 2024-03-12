Neri: Chester’s thanksgiving celebration

A birthday celebration is an act of thanksgiving for the gift of life. For Chester Cokaliong, his birthday is also a time to share his blessings and to thank people who have touched his life in a special way. This year, Chester singled out PM General Enrique C. Cuadra (Ret.) who gave protection and unwavering support to his family when their business (Chester Enterprises) was threatened with an illegal court order decades ago. Chester showed his gratitude with a plaque of appreciation and a generous check which he and his beloved mother Gregoria presented to the retired general during the dinner celebration at Radisson Blu’s ballroom.
WELLWISHERS. Congressman Pablo John Garcia, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and wife Kate greet Chester a happy birthday.
CITY HALL PERSONALITIES. From left, Councilors Francis Esparis and Philip Zara, Chester C, Atty. Mikel Rama, Mrs. Malou Rama, Mayor Mike Rama, Councilors Jaypee Labella and Jerry Guardo.
THE GENTLEMEN’S ROW. From left, Pmaj. Eraño Regidor, Pcol. Glenn Mayam, Pcol. Marlon Santos, Pcol. Ireneo Dalogdog, Chester Cokaliong, PCol. Ali Baron, Pcol. Germano Mallari, Pcol. Edison Revita, Plt. Col. Rene Kyamko (ret.) and Plt. Col. Conrado Manatad.
LADIES IN RED. From left, Linda Carolyn Tan, Teresa Que, Grace Ho, Evelyn Lim Ngo, Winifreda Villaruel Tiu, Erlinda Yangco, Arlene Tan, Minerva Chiong Sy, Carolyne Go, Freedie Go, Chester Cokaliong, Georgina Lee, Ma. Teresa Hong, Estrella Ng, Luisa Evelyn Chanlim and Helena Gue-Yap.
It was an enjoyable and exciting night for the guests who included Chester’s close friends from the government sector, prominent members of the community, business connections, family friends and relatives. The birthday celebrator gallantly raffled off numerous P5000 cash prizes with 3 sets of P 63,000 as grand prizes to highlight his 63rd birthday festivities.
AWARD OF APPRECIATION. PMGen Enrique Cuadra (Ret.) receives a Plaque of Appreciation from Mrs. Gregoria Cokaliong.
Beaming faces at the party included Chester’s lovely wife Anna Lynne, sons Chase and Chaz, daughters Chesna and Chanel and the rest of the family.