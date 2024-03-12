Neri: Chester’s thanksgiving celebration

A birthday celebration is an act of thanksgiving for the gift of life. For Chester Cokaliong, his birthday is also a time to share his blessings and to thank people who have touched his life in a special way. This year, Chester singled out PM General Enrique C. Cuadra (Ret.) who gave protection and unwavering support to his family when their business (Chester Enterprises) was threatened with an illegal court order decades ago. Chester showed his gratitude with a plaque of appreciation and a generous check which he and his beloved mother Gregoria presented to the retired general during the dinner celebration at Radisson Blu’s ballroom.