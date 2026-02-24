Neri: Chinese New Year celebrations

The Fire Horse came galloping with glee as the drums rolled, the lions roared and the dragon bellowed to welcome the Chinese New Year.

For Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, it was a New Year’s Eve merrymaking centered around the life-size figure of the Fire Horse at the lobby. Hotel GM Ali Banting led the dotting of the eyes of the three colorful lions along with Consul General of Japan Yudai Ueno, US Consular Officer Glen Loop, PP of Mandaue Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mark Inoc, Dr. Vivina Chiu and Consular Attaché Fupeng Yang of the People’s Republic of China.