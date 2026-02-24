Neri: Chinese New Year celebrations

The Fire Horse came galloping with glee as the drums rolled, the lions roared and the dragon bellowed to welcome the Chinese New Year.
For Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, it was a New Year’s Eve merrymaking centered around the life-size figure of the Fire Horse at the lobby. Hotel GM Ali Banting led the dotting of the eyes of the three colorful lions along with Consul General of Japan Yudai Ueno, US Consular Officer Glen Loop, PP of Mandaue Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mark Inoc, Dr. Vivina Chiu and Consular Attaché Fupeng Yang of the People’s Republic of China.
After the eye-dotting ceremony the dance of the lions unfolded followed by the dragon dance. Next in line was the Yee Sang salad mix and toss symbolizing good luck for the coming year. Highlight of the evening was the spectacular fireworks display, care of businessman/fireworks specialist Jonathan Gesalem. The “Fire in the Sky” blazed amidst cheers from the onlookers led by special guests Gov. Pam Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.
Shangri-La Mactan greeted the year of the Fire Horse bright and early in the morning of Feb. 17. Setting the festive mood was the lobby centerpiece of red lanterns and pink flowers guarded by two cutout horses poised to leap. The traditional dances took place at the porte cochere where six lions of different colors had lain in wait for GM Dave Junker and Lapu-Lapu City’s power couple, Congressman Ahong and Mayor Cindi Chan to dot their eyes.
At the crash of cymbals and the sound of drums, the lions came to life for traditional dance and then came the dragon dance. The finale of the festivities was the Yee Sang Prosperity Toss with its symbols of good fortune. The higher one tossed the mix, the more luck is expected to come. Every ingredient in the salad mix represented positive developments in life like abundance, joy, longevity, good health, family togetherness, blessings and all else that spell a happy and prosperous new year.