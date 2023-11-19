Neri: Christmas cheer at Sheraton

When I think about Christmas in the Philippines, it’s both funny and heart-warming to realize that it is celebrated way before the actual season. The first bout of awareness I had that it was pretty much already “Christmas in Cebu” this year was when I stepped into Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s lobby for the tree-lighting ceremony.
It made quite the impression on me — and not just because it was the first tree-lighting event I attended for 2023. One of the moments of the ceremony that now lives rent-free in my mind happened during the countdown. The hotel staff were lined up in the walkway leading towards the tree and, as we counted from 10 to one, their tambourines lit up one at a time (starting from the tambourine that was farthest from the tree) until, finally, Sheraton’s Christmas tree came sparkling into life. It was a beautiful ripple effect — almost parallel to the idea that one can start a fire with a spark.
Gentle pink and blue pastels were the signature colors of this year’s tree that was themed “Cheerful Moments.” Among the holiday ornaments was a gallery of framed pictures showcasing happy moments that took place in Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and, of course, the signature “S” logo twinkling right in the middle.
As for the program, we were all given a healthy dose of holiday cheer — with songs done by the Children’s Joy Foundation, Inc., stringed renditions of classic Yuletide tunes played by the Jules Chevalier Music Ministry String Ensemble of Mactan and a holiday medley arranged and performed by the University of Cebu Chorus.
What a way to kickstart the celebration of the Christmas season! Christmas lights, carols, and smiles were all around. To top it all off with a personal note, I attended the event with my grandparents, Atty. Julius and Nelia Neri — two of my favorite people in the world. If I could, with everything put together, I would gladly put the event in my own personal gallery of cheerful moments at the Sheraton.